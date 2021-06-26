21 riders injured in Tour de France opening stage crashes

Two major crashes on the 198km opening stage of the 2021 Tour de France from Brest to Landerneau have injured at least 21 riders, with Ignatas Konovalovas (Groupama-FDJ) suffering a head trauma, and Cyril Lemoine (B&B Hotels-KTM) with four broken ribs, a moderate pneumothorax and a head wound as the most injured and out of the race.

Marc Soler (Movistar) finished the stage just in front of the broomwagon and his team confirmed later that he fractured both elbows - the end of the radius on both arms and the ulna of his left arm and is out of the race.

Soler is the fourth abandon after Jasha Sütterlin (Team DSM) left the race with an injured hand. Sütterlin's teammates Søren Kragh Andersen and Casper Pedersen were among those listed as being treated on the scene along with Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Dries Devenyns (Deceuninck-Quickstep), Xandro Meurisse and Kristian Sbaragli (Alpecin-Fenix), Jan Bakelants (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert) and Aurelien Paret-Peintre (AG2R Citroën), all victims of the first crash.

Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) was involved in the second of the two mass-crashes which started as a touch of wheels in the fast-moving peloton inside the final 10km. He went for additional scans along with teammate Reto Hollenstein, having difficulty breathing. He was listed with injuries to his hip and thorax in the stage 1 medical report.

Casper Pedersen, Ben O'Connor (AG2R Citroën), Marc Soler (Movistar), Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates), Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma), Amund Grøndahl Jansen (BikeExchange), Clement Russo and Dan McLay (Arkea-Samisc), and Hollenstein all underwent radiological scans at the finish.

Teunissen, winner of stage 1 of the 2019 Tour de France, was cleared of any fractures after going down in the first crash, which was caused by a spectator who was focussed more on getting on television than on watching the race and held a sign in the road in front of the Jumbo-Visma-led peloton.

The 21 riders listed are only some of those who were involved in the falls, with dozens more riding off without being officially documented as having medical treatment from the race doctors. Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep) won the stage with blood dripping down his right knee.

Alpecin-Fenix confirmed that Sbaragli needed stitches to his lower lip and suffered a chest contusion, while teammate Tim Merlier fell on both knees and suffered a contusion to his right thigh, a sprained right ankle and abrasions on his back and elbow. Both are expected to start stage 2.

UAE Team Emirates said Mikkel Bjerg had multiple contusions, abrasions and small lacerations on his right knee and back of his legs, Brandon McNulty hurt his right wrist and elbow and Rui Costa had road rash in addition to Hirschi's separated shoulder.

Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) said he was involved in the crash but escaped injury.

"The Tour de France is the most nervous and stressful Grand Tour and this unfortunately has always brought many crashes," Nibali said. "We have a lot GC riders that want to stay in the front and their teams as well. Unfortunately in recent past a few crashes have happened due to fans being inattentive, as happened today. It definitely wasn't a good day and a good start from this point of view.

"We need to keep a lot of attention and the fans must do the same on the road. We need respect. The peloton can be a fast train running, it can be really dangerous without the proper concentration."