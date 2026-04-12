<p id="elk-164d8b59-359c-46fd-9bdc-e878b903bedc">The media has, understandably, been focused on defending three time champion, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) and world champion, Tadej Poga&#269;ar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) before the start of this race.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">It will likely come down to those two, but the likes of Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), Wout Van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike), Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), and many more besides will be hoping to take the battle to the big two favourites.</p><a id="elk-seasonal" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>