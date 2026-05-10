Santiago Buitrago out with concussion after Giro d’Italia stage 2 crash, fractures in lower back for Andrea Vendrame

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Suspected concussion and injured hand for Ådne Holter

VELIKO TARNOVO, BULGARIA - MAY 09: (L-R) Filippo Ganna of Italy and Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team and Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek while the race remains stopped due to a multiple crash during the 109th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia 2026, Stage 2 a 221km stage from Burgas to Veliko Tarnovo / #UCIWT / on May 09, 2026 in Veliko Tarnovo, Bulgaria. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Race director gets ready to restart after neutralisation on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The fallout from Saturday's stage 2 massive crash at the Giro d'Italia continues to be revealed, with medical updates from the teams flowing following the crash at 23 kilometres to go, where around 30 riders on the left side of the peloton went down hard.

Bahrain Victorious’ leader Santiago Buitrago, was among the four riders forced to abandon on Saturday's stage 2 and was taken to the closest hospital for exams. His team reports that no fractures were detected.

“Santi sustained several superficial abrasions, bruising to the neck muscles causing restricted movement, and a concussion,” Bahrain Victorious said on social media. “He will continue to be monitored and undergo the standard SCAT concussion protocol.”

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“The Italian suffered fractures to three transverse processes in his lower back after crashing heavily in the final 30km of today’s stage,” Jayco-AlUla stated. “He will return to Italy to undergo further examinations and begin his recovery.”

Ådne Holter (Uno-X Mobility) also abandoned the race following the crash “with a suspected concussion and an injury to his hand,” according to his team. “He is currently at hospital undergoing further checks. A really tough way to end his first Grand Tour.”

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 