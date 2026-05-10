Santiago Buitrago out with concussion after Giro d’Italia stage 2 crash, fractures in lower back for Andrea Vendrame
Suspected concussion and injured hand for Ådne Holter
The fallout from Saturday's stage 2 massive crash at the Giro d'Italia continues to be revealed, with medical updates from the teams flowing following the crash at 23 kilometres to go, where around 30 riders on the left side of the peloton went down hard.
Bahrain Victorious’ leader Santiago Buitrago, was among the four riders forced to abandon on Saturday's stage 2 and was taken to the closest hospital for exams. His team reports that no fractures were detected.
“Santi sustained several superficial abrasions, bruising to the neck muscles causing restricted movement, and a concussion,” Bahrain Victorious said on social media. “He will continue to be monitored and undergo the standard SCAT concussion protocol.”
Though Andrea Vendrame (Jayco AlUla) finished the stage, the last rider to cross the line, over 17 minutes after the winner, his team reports that he will not start stage 3 on Sunday due to injuries.
“The Italian suffered fractures to three transverse processes in his lower back after crashing heavily in the final 30km of today’s stage,” Jayco-AlUla stated. “He will return to Italy to undergo further examinations and begin his recovery.”
Ådne Holter (Uno-X Mobility) also abandoned the race following the crash “with a suspected concussion and an injury to his hand,” according to his team. “He is currently at hospital undergoing further checks. A really tough way to end his first Grand Tour.”
UAE Team Emirates-XRG was hit the hardest, with five riders going down, as their whole team was riding together on the side of the peloton where the crash occurred. Both Jay Vine and Marc Soler, were forced to abandon, while a bloodied Adam Yates was able to continue after some time, to ultimately cross the line over 13 minutes behind the stage winner.
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.