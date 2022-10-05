Swipe to scroll horizontally Giro d'Italia 2023 Overview Date May 6, 2023 - May 28, 2023 Distance 3489.2 kilometres (2,168 miles) Start location Fossacesia, Italy Finish location Rome Category UCI WorldTour/Grand Tour Edition 106th Total climbing/altitude gain 51,400 metres Previous edition 2022 Giro d'Italia Previous winner Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe

Giro d'Italia 2023 stage reports

Image 1 of 21 Primoz Roglic wins the overall title at the 2023 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Primoz Roglic wins stage 20 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Santiago Buitrago wins stage 19 from the breakaway (Image credit: Stuart FranklinGetty Images) Filippo Zana (Jayco-AlUla) wins stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) The finish of stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia 2023 in Caorle (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Joao Almeida celebrates as the winner of stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) (Image credit: Getty Images) Nico Denz (BORA - hansgrohe) celebrates at finish line on stage 14 (Image credit: Getty Images) Movistar's Einer Rubio celebrates stage 13 victory ahead of Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) at Crans-Montana in Switzerland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nico Denz wins stage 12 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Pascal Ackermann wins stage 11 sprint (Image credit: Getty Images) Magnus Cort wins stage 1 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Remco Evenepoel dons the maglia rosa after winning the stage 9 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) soloed to victory on stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images) Davide Bais wins stage 7 (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP via Getty Image) Mads Pedersen wins stage 6 (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Aurlien Paret-Peintre of AG2R Citroën Team celebrates at finish line as stage 4 winner ahead of Andreas Leknessund of Team DSM (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Andreas Leknessund ofTeam DSM crosses the finish line as second place finisher (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) With the time he earned on his second-placed finish, Andreas Leknessund of Team DSM put on the Pink Leader Jersey after stage 4 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Stage 21 - Primoz Roglic secures overall victory in Rome / As it happened

In a thrilling finale to the 2023 Giro d'Italia, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) celebrated a largely ceremonial day of racing as the winner of the overall title, while Mark Cavendish triumphed with the stage 21 victory in Rome.

Stage 20 - Primoz Roglic poised for overall victory with stage 20 mountain time trial win / As it happened

In what was a stunning performance on the decisive stage 20 mountain time trial, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) won the day's stage and took the maglia rosa from overnight leader Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers). The Slovenian is now poised to win the overall title as the race heads into the finale in Rome.

Stage 19: Buitrago wins mountaintop battle on stage 19 to Tre Cime Lavaredo / As it happened

The breakaway took the day on the queen stage of the 2023 Giro d'Italia, with Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorious) demoting Derek Gee to yet another second place, mowing the Canadian down after he'd launched a courageous move on the steep ascent to Tre Cime Lavaredo. In the maglia rosa group, João Almeida lost his chances of winning the Giro, while Primož Roglič carved out three seconds in the final metres over race leader Geraint Thomas.

Stage 18: Filippo Zana beats Thibaut Pinot to conquer Zoldo Alto on stage 18 / As it happened

The breakaway gained enough time to contest the stage win in the first of three big days in the Dolomites. Filippo Zana (Jayco-AlUla) delivered more heartbreak to Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), snatching the stage win at Val di Zoldo from the Frenchman. The GC shifted slightly with Geraint Thomas (Ineos) unflappable in the face of an attack from Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), while João Almeida (UAE) had to fight to limit his losses.

Stage 17: Alberto Dainese wins stage 17 bunch sprint in Caorle / As it happened

It was a day for the sprinters with no climbs, and Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) took full advantage storming to the bunch-sprint victory ahead of Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) and Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) in Caorle. With no changes to the overall classification, Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) carries the leader's jersey into the mountains throughout the final week of racing.

Stage 16: Almeida outduels Thomas on stage 16 atop Monte Bondone / As it happened

The Giro d'Italia continued after the second rest day with the peloton tasked with the summit finish atop Monte Bondone, in what many hoped would reignite the battle for the GC in the final week of racing. João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) won the race to the summit, beating Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) at the line. Thomas regained the pink jersey, with both riders putting time into Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma).

Stage 15: McNulty wins from the break on Lombardia-style stage 15 / As it happened

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) outsprinted Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) and Marco Frigo (Israel-Premier Tech) after an exciting battle to the line to win the ‘mini Il Lombardia’ in Bergamo. The trio escaped from the 17-man breakaway on the final climb, with Frigo battling back to catch back after faltering on the ascent. Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) remained in the maglia rosa with a 1:08 lead on Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) heading into the second rest day.

Stage 14: Denz triumphs from break on stage 14 as Armirail takes race lead / As it happened

Emerging from the breakaway, Nico Denz (Bora-Hansgrohe) almost celebrated too soon at the end of stage 14, but just held on to beat out Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) for the victory. Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) rounded out the podium after leading out the sprint. Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) jumped into the maglia rosa with a 20-minute time gain from the breakaway. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) gave up the lead on another long wet day and now sits in second overall at 1:41 down.

Stage 13: Rubio beats Pinot, Cepeda to win abbreviated mountain stage 13 / As it happened

Einer Rubio (Movistar) emerged from a three-rider breakaway to win stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia at Crans-Montana in Switzerland. Soon-to-retire French rider Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) fell short near the finish line to place second, while EF Education-EasyPost's Alexander Cepeda was third. There was lots of drama well before the finish line, as organisers had to cut the stage short by 74.6km due to bad weather conditions, teams having to transfer to Switzerland by bus and take a new start after the Grand St Bernard Pass.

Stage 12: Nico Denz powers to breakaway-sprint victory / As it happened

It was a day for the breakaway as Nico Denz (Bora-Hansgrohe) sprinted to victory from a three-rider move that successfully made it to the finish line in Rivoli. There was no threat to the general classification contenders, even as the main field finished more than eight minutes behind the break, with Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) holding onto the maglia rosa.

Stage 11: Ackermann awarded photo-finish sprint victory on stage 11 / As it happened

Despite the hills and all-day breakaway on stage 11, the race ended in a thrilling bunch sprint that came down to a photo finish in Tortona. Officials awarded the victory to Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates), who finished on the line with maglia ciclamino Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) and Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan). A mid-race crash took down Ineos Grenadier's Tao Geoghegan Hart, who was forced to abandon, while Pavel Sivakov also crashed and dropped out of the top 10 overall. Geraint Thomas maintained his overall lead heading into stage 12.

Stage 10: Magnus Cort scores Grand Tour stage win triple in Viareggio / As it happened

The Giro d'Italia resumed after the first rest day, with Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) winning stage 10 from a breakaway sprint in Viareggio. Although there was discussion of shortening the stage due to cold, wet and windy conditions, the peloton completed the full 196km. The stage also marked the first day for Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) in the maglia rosa after Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) was forced to abandon the race due to a positive test for COVID-19. He finished safely in the field to maintain a two-second lead on runner-up Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma).

Stage 9: Giro d'Italia stage 9: Remco Evenepoel wins time trial to take maglia rosa / As it happened

The 35 kilometre individual time trial was not exactly the rout expected from Remco Evenepoel, but the Belgian champion managed to win the stage - albeit by one second over a profoundly disappointed Geraint Thomas - and retake the pink jersey.

Stage 8: Ben Healy parlays 50km solo into his first Grand Tour stage win / As it happened

After an impressive Spring Classics campaign, Ben Healy added to his rapidly growing palmares with a commanding solo victory in Fossombrone. The Irishman attacked his breakaway companions on the short but steep I Cappuccini climb with 50km to go and soloed in for his first Grand Tour stage win.

Behind, Primož Roglič attacked maglia rosa holder Andreas Leknessund and, along with Ineos' Geraint Thomas and Tao Geoghegan Hart, gained 24 seconds on the race leader. Remco Evenepoel also lost ground on the attackers but gained on Leknessund at 14 seconds.

Stage 7: Bais wins stage 7 from breakaway trio atop Campo Imperatore / As it happened

Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa) secured his first pro victory in memorable fashion, taking the honours atop the Gran Sasso d'Italia at Campo Imperatore. Part of a three-rider breakaway that succeeded at the finish line, Bais was the strongest, dropping his rivals inside the finale few hundred metres to take the win.

Stage 6: Mads Pedersen claims stage 6 as breakaway caught at last gasp / As it happened

The peloton caught breakaways Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech) and Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco-AlUla) with just 300 metres to race, in time for Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) to secure the sprint victory in Naples, beating Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) and Pascal Ackerman (UAE Team Emirates) to the line.

Stage 5: Groves wins crash-marred stage 5 in Salerno / As it happened

Stage 5 to Salerno should have been a simple day and one for the sprinters but a driving rain turned the stage into a crash-fest. From the first kilometres to the finish line, crashes hampered the race favourites. Remco Evenepoel was taken down when a dog veered at the peloton, Primoz Roglic was caught up in a crash with 7km to go, and Mark Cavendish was one of several riders to fall at the finish line after Alberto Dainese veered in his sprint. The Italian was later relegated. Kaden Groves won the stage.

Stage 4: Paret-Peintre powers to victory at Lago Laceno on stage 4/ As it happened

Aurélien Paret-Peintre (AG2R Citroën) and Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) split the spoils on stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia with the Frenchman winning the stage in a two-up sprint, and the Norwegian taking the maglia rosa after a tough day at the front of the race.

After a hard day out in front of the race, the pair powered away from the seven-rider breakaway on the climb to Lago Laceno.

Leader into the stage, Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) let the break go up the road, crossing the line 2:01 behind the winner. Evenepoel is now second overall at 28 seconds, with Paret-Peintre third at 30 seconds.

Stage 3: Michael Matthews claims stage 3 in uphill sprint/ As it happened

Michael Matthews took his first victory of 2023 in Melfi after his Jayco-AlUla squad executed a perfect strategy. The team closed down the early breakaway, distanced most of Matthews' sprint rivals and then lead him into the twisting finish.

The Australian jumped first but managed to hold on to beat Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) stayed safe all day and even gained second on his overall rivals at a late intermediate sprint.

Stage 2: Jonathan Milan wins hectic finish in San Salvo / As it happened

Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) took his first WorldTour win on his Grand Tour debut, using his track speed and power to win the sprint in San Salvo.

The track pursuiter avoided the late crash that disrupted the finale and then produced the speed to go clear of David Dekker (Arkéa Samsic) and Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck).

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) enjoyed his first day in the maglia rosa but only just avoided the late crash, going on to blame Groves for the incident. The Australian insisted it was a 'race incident'.

Stage 1: Remco Evenepoel flies across time trial course for victory and first maglia rosa / As it happened

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) won the opening 19.6km time trial along the Adriatic coast to take early control of the 2023 Giro d'Italia. The Belgian beat Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) by 22 seconds and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) by 29 seconds.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) lost 43 seconds, with other overall contenders losing much more as Evenepoel showed he was on form and ready to fight for victory.

Giro d'Italia 2023 results

The 106th edition of the Giro d'Italia is upon us with the Corsa Rosa having kicked off along the Adriatic coast in Abruzzo on May 6, 2023 and traversing all but three of Italy's 20 regions before landing in the capital, Rome, on May 28.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and world champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quickstep) are among the main Giro d'Italia contenders for the GC, which takes the 176-rider peloton through 21 days of action.

The riders traverse the hills of the Apennines, the high mountains of the Alps and Dolomites, and the flatlands of the Po Valley along the way, while three time trials totalling 73km in length provide a test rarely seen in modern Grand Tours.

Many of the top contenders at the race – Roglič and Evenepoel as well as Geraint Thomas, Aleksandr Vlasov, and João Almeida – haven't won before, so we're likely to see a new name added to the Giro's honour roll.

2022 champion Jai Hindley isn't taking part, while previous winners Egan Bernal, Chris Froome and Richard Carapaz are also absent. 2020 winner Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) will line up at the Grande Partenza as the only past champion on the start list.

Cyclingnews is providing comprehensive reporting from the Giro d'Italia, with live minute-by-minute reports every day as well as interviews, breaking news, race analysis, and the latest tech from our team around the world and on the ground in Italy.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for the comprehensive Giro d'Italia experience so you'll never miss a moment of our coverage.