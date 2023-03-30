2023 Giro d'Italia route

By Laura Weislo
published

Giro d'Italia 2023 complete route map
Giro d'Italia 2023 complete route map (Image credit: RCS)

The 2023 Giro d’Italia will begin with a spectacular 18.4km time trial on a bike path along the Abruzzo coast and end with a circuit stage in historic Rome, with a total of 70.6km of time trialling, seven summit finishes, and a tough final week through the Dolomites and Julian Alps.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
2023 Giro d'Italia stage summary
DateHeader Cell - Column 1 StartFinishDistanceType
2023-05-06Stage 1FossacesiaOrtona18.4kmIndividual Time Trial
2023-05-07Stage 2TeramoSan Salvo204kmFlat
2023-05-08Stage 3VastoMelfi210kmHilly
2023-05-09Stage 4VenosaLago Laceno184kmHilly
2023-05-10Stage 5AtripaldaSalerno172kmFlat
2023-05-11Stage 6NapoliNapoli156kmFlat
2023-05-12Stage 7CapuaGran Sasso d'Italia218kmMountain
2023-05-13Stage 8TerniFossombrone207kmHilly
2023-05-14Stage 9Savignano sul RubiconeCesena (ITT)33.6kmsIndividual Time Trial
2023-05-15Rest Day 1Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3 Row 9 - Cell 4 Row 9 - Cell 5
2023-05-16Stage 10ScandianoViareggio190kmFlat
2023-05-17Stage 11CamaioreTortona218kmFlat
2023-05-18Stage 12BraRivoli179kmHilly
2023-05-19Stage 13Borgofranco d'IvreaCrans Montana208kmMountain
2023-05-20Stage 14SierreCassano Magnago194kmFlat
2023-05-21Stage 15SeregnoBergamo191kmMedium Mountain
2023-05-22Rest Day 2Row 16 - Cell 2 Row 16 - Cell 3 Row 16 - Cell 4 Row 16 - Cell 5
2023-05-23Stage 16Sabbio ChieseMonte Bondone198kmMountain
2023-05-24Stage 17Pergine ValsuganaCaorle192kmFlat
2023-05-25Stage 18OderzoVal di Zoldo160kmMountain
2023-05-26Stage 19LongaroneTre Cime Lavaredo182kmMountain
2023-05-27Stage 20TarvisioMonte Lussari (ITT)18.6kmMountain
2023-05-28Stage 21RomeRome115kmFlat

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

