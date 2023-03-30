2023 Giro d'Italia route
The 2023 Giro d’Italia will begin with a spectacular 18.4km time trial on a bike path along the Abruzzo coast and end with a circuit stage in historic Rome, with a total of 70.6km of time trialling, seven summit finishes, and a tough final week through the Dolomites and Julian Alps.
Giro d'Italia 2023 route rolls back years with big hike in time trialling kilometres
|Date
|Header Cell - Column 1
|Start
|Finish
|Distance
|Type
|2023-05-06
|Stage 1
|Fossacesia
|Ortona
|18.4km
|Individual Time Trial
|2023-05-07
|Stage 2
|Teramo
|San Salvo
|204km
|Flat
|2023-05-08
|Stage 3
|Vasto
|Melfi
|210km
|Hilly
|2023-05-09
|Stage 4
|Venosa
|Lago Laceno
|184km
|Hilly
|2023-05-10
|Stage 5
|Atripalda
|Salerno
|172km
|Flat
|2023-05-11
|Stage 6
|Napoli
|Napoli
|156km
|Flat
|2023-05-12
|Stage 7
|Capua
|Gran Sasso d'Italia
|218km
|Mountain
|2023-05-13
|Stage 8
|Terni
|Fossombrone
|207km
|Hilly
|2023-05-14
|Stage 9
|Savignano sul Rubicone
|Cesena (ITT)
|33.6kms
|Individual Time Trial
|2023-05-15
|Rest Day 1
|2023-05-16
|Stage 10
|Scandiano
|Viareggio
|190km
|Flat
|2023-05-17
|Stage 11
|Camaiore
|Tortona
|218km
|Flat
|2023-05-18
|Stage 12
|Bra
|Rivoli
|179km
|Hilly
|2023-05-19
|Stage 13
|Borgofranco d'Ivrea
|Crans Montana
|208km
|Mountain
|2023-05-20
|Stage 14
|Sierre
|Cassano Magnago
|194km
|Flat
|2023-05-21
|Stage 15
|Seregno
|Bergamo
|191km
|Medium Mountain
|2023-05-22
|Rest Day 2
|2023-05-23
|Stage 16
|Sabbio Chiese
|Monte Bondone
|198km
|Mountain
|2023-05-24
|Stage 17
|Pergine Valsugana
|Caorle
|192km
|Flat
|2023-05-25
|Stage 18
|Oderzo
|Val di Zoldo
|160km
|Mountain
|2023-05-26
|Stage 19
|Longarone
|Tre Cime Lavaredo
|182km
|Mountain
|2023-05-27
|Stage 20
|Tarvisio
|Monte Lussari (ITT)
|18.6km
|Mountain
|2023-05-28
|Stage 21
|Rome
|Rome
|115km
|Flat
