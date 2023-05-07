Live coverage
Giro d'Italia stage 2 live - Sprint day kicks off after jersey confusion
All the action on the road to San Salvo
The peloton has split on a downhill section. Not sure what happened there but it's nothing serious and the second part of the bunch is on its way back.
Those five riders went away right from the start of the stage. There was no real struggle for a breakaway to form and this is going to be one long chase before the expected sprint finish.
The five-man breakaway features:
Paul Lapeira (AG2R Citroën), Thomas Champion (Cofidis), Mattia Bais (Eolo-Kometa), Stefano Gandin (Corratec-Selle Italia), and Alessandro Verre (Arkéa-Samsic).
The stage is already underway - it's been a chaotic morning, but more on that in a bit - and we have a breakaway up the road with a lead of four minutes.
Today we're heading from Teramo to San Salvo on a 202km route that features just two very minor climbs, so this is looking like an opportunity for the sprinters.
Hello there and welcome along to our live coverage of stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia stage 2 live - Sprint day kicks off after jersey confusionAll the action on the road to San Salvo
-
Tao Geoghegan Hart takes Giro d'Italia KOM jersey as McNulty is downgradedBlue jersey changes hands just before stage 2 after timing errors are corrected
-
How timing errors put Brandon McNulty falsely into KOM jersey at Giro d'ItaliaCloser inspection shows the US rider's time trial splits simply didn't add up
-
UAE Team Emirates show Giro d'Italia depth with three top-10 TT finishersAlmeida closest GC rival for Evenepoel in third, Vine seventh and McNulty eighth
-
Realini seizes ‘now or never’ moment to claim to-and-fro Vuelta Femenina winItalian takes first Women's WorldTour victory in sprint with Van Vleuten that was so close it led to post-stage result confusion
-
Gaia Masetti gives AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep a win in La Classique MorbihanAlessia Vigilia second, Sofia Bertizzolo third in Josselin
-
GP du Morbihan Femmes: Grace Brown uses solo breakaway for victoryKerbaol outsprints Wlodarczyk for second
-
Grand Prix du Morbihan: Arnaud De Lie wins in PlumelecGregoire takes second and Tiller in third
-
Remco Evenepoel’s biggest rival is the Giro d’Italia itself - AnalysisBelgian’s fast start doesn’t change the fact that this race is a marathon