Giro d'Italia stage 2 live - Sprint day kicks off after jersey confusion

The peloton has split on a downhill section. Not sure what happened there but it's nothing serious and the second part of the bunch is on its way back.

Those five riders went away right from the start of the stage. There was no real struggle for a breakaway to form and this is going to be one long chase before the expected sprint finish.

The five-man breakaway features: Paul Lapeira (AG2R Citroën), Thomas Champion (Cofidis), Mattia Bais (Eolo-Kometa), Stefano Gandin (Corratec-Selle Italia), and Alessandro Verre (Arkéa-Samsic).

The stage is already underway - it's been a chaotic morning, but more on that in a bit - and we have a breakaway up the road with a lead of four minutes.

Today we're heading from Teramo to San Salvo on a 202km route that features just two very minor climbs, so this is looking like an opportunity for the sprinters.