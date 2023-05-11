Giro d'Italia: Mads Pedersen claims stage 6 as breakaway caught at last gasp

Image 1 of 19 Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) scores the win on stage 6 as peloton catches breakaway riders in final 300 metres (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Last gasp for breakaway duo headed to finish in Naples (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Simon Clarke looks over at Alessandro De Marchi as peloton closes down in final kilometre (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Breakaway duo of Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech) and Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco AlUla) had 1:15 over chasers with 15km to go (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Simon Clarke and Alessandro De Marchi rode away from three others who were in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Simon Clarke of Israel-Premier Tech and Francesco Gavazzi of Team EOLO-Kometa lead the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Simon Clarke of Israel-Premier Tech leads the breakaway of five riders early on stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Francesco Gavazzi of EOLO-Kometa, Charlie Quarterman of Team Corratec-Selle Italia and Alexandre Delettre of Team Cofidis compete in the breakaway while fans cheer (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Ineos Grenadiers sets the tempo for the peloton passing through Sorrento Village (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) A long line of riders in the peloton navigate the coastline for the finish in Naples (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) The peloton passing through Sorrento Village (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Remco Evenepoel of Soudal-QuickStep rides in the peloton on 162km stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) A general view of the peloton passing through Sorrento Village during stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) The peloton climbing to the Valico di Chiunz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) The peloton begin stage 6 passing through the streets of Naples, decorated with the colors of the SSC Napoli football club as a celebration of its victory in the Italian league (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers waves a Napoli scarf with the name of Diego Armando Maradona on it, receiving applause from the crowd gathered at the start in Naples (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Remco Evenepoel of Soudal-QuickStep plays with a soccer ball with the colors of the SSC Napoli football club prior to the start (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Race leader Andreas Leknessund of Team DSM sports the Pink Leader Jersey with teammates prior to the start (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) Fans pack the course along the harbor front in Naples at finish line (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) finally got his Giro d'Italia sprint win in Naples after the peloton caught breakaways Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech) Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco-AlUla) with just 300 metres to race.

The Dane had the speed to chase down Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) who jumped early and then held off Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) to win with his arms in the air.

Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) was third, with Gaviria Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) fourth and Gaviria fifth.

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) enjoyed a quiet day in the peloton after his crashes on stage 5 and his injuries. Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) also finished in the peloton and retained the maglia rosa for Friday's first mountain stage to Gran Sasso d'Italia.

More to come

Results

