Giro d'Italia: Mads Pedersen claims stage 6 as breakaway caught at last gasp

By Stephen Farrand
published

Leknessund keeps lead on another chaotic stage that saw Roglič, Thomas chasing frantically in finale kilometres

Jump to:
Image 1 of 19
NAPLES ITALY MAY 11 Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 106th Giro dItalia 2023 Stage 6 a 162km stage from Naples to Naples UCIWT on May 11 2023 in Naples Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images
Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) scores the win on stage 6 as peloton catches breakaway riders in final 300 metres (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) finally got his Giro d'Italia sprint win in Naples after the peloton caught breakaways Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech) Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco-AlUla) with just 300 metres to race.

The Dane had the speed to chase down Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) who jumped early and then held off Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) to win with his arms in the air.

Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) was third, with Gaviria Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) fourth and Gaviria fifth.

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) enjoyed a quiet day in the peloton after his crashes on stage 5 and his injuries. Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) also finished in the peloton and retained the maglia rosa for Friday's first mountain stage to Gran Sasso d'Italia.

More to come

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

Latest on Cyclingnews