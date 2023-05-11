Giro d'Italia: Mads Pedersen claims stage 6 as breakaway caught at last gasp
Leknessund keeps lead on another chaotic stage that saw Roglič, Thomas chasing frantically in finale kilometres
Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) finally got his Giro d'Italia sprint win in Naples after the peloton caught breakaways Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech) Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco-AlUla) with just 300 metres to race.
The Dane had the speed to chase down Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) who jumped early and then held off Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) to win with his arms in the air.
Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) was third, with Gaviria Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) fourth and Gaviria fifth.
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) enjoyed a quiet day in the peloton after his crashes on stage 5 and his injuries. Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) also finished in the peloton and retained the maglia rosa for Friday's first mountain stage to Gran Sasso d'Italia.
More to come
Results
