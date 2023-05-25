Live coverage
Giro d'Italia stage 18 live - Back into the mountains
All the action on the road up to Val di Zoldo
Ice packs are being stuffed down jerseys in this neutral zone. Oderzo has gone all out on the pink and it's resplendent in this shimmering sunshine. The rain and cold of the opening weeks may feel like a distant memory at this point (or maybe not), but we will be heading back up above the snow line tomorrow.
Before we get going, your recommended reading is Barry Ryan's scene-setting preview as we head into the crucial phase of the 2023 Giro.
The riders are on the move and we have a 10-minute neutral zone to negotiate before the flag drops and the race gets underway. We should see plenty of interest in the breakaway today.
Two non-starters today. Niccolo Bonifazio (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), who was fourth yesterday, has bronchitis, while Luca Covili (Green Project-Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) is out with gastoenteritis.
Glorious start location today in Oderzo.
👋👋 👋#Giro #GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/T5NEGc7zDyMay 25, 2023
The riders are gathering on the start line and will soon be rolling out.
Here's what's in store. No huge high-mountain passes like tomorrow but a fair old chunk of elevation gain nonetheless. An early climb should make for a frantic start, while the pair of steep climbs near the end should inspire some action ahead of the final haul to the line.
Hello there and welcome along to our live coverage of stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia!
Back into the mountains we go and, while Friday's monster stage and Saturday's mountain time trial might be the pivotal days, today's parcours should give us some more action in the battle for the pink jersey that only really got going a couple of days ago.
