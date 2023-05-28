Giro d'Italia stage 21 - live: Rome greets peloton on final day

Refresh

And racing in stage 21 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia has just begun. Only 126 kilometres to go now and it's all over for another year.

This is the first mass start final stage of the Giro since 2018, incidentally, when it also finished in Rome after a mammoth transfer from northern Italy the night before. Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) took the win.

Pinot likely be hoping for a quiet day, as he heads towards his second-ever victory in a Grand Tour classification and first since clamiing the BYR in the Tour in 2014, on a day when there are no classified climbs.

Almeida, like all the GC contenders, will just be hoping it's an incident-free day through the streets of Rome and that he can concentrate on enjoying his third place overall and first ever Grand Tour podium finish in a few hours time. Milan, on the other hand, will likely be looking to take part in the more than likely final bunch sprint.

Apart from Roglic leading GC, the other classifications are led by Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) - Mountains; Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) - Points; Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) - Best Young Rider and Bahrain Victorious - Teams.



After Primoz Roglic' ousted Geraint Thomas from the maglia rosa in yesterday's dramatic time trial stage, the current GC looks like this: (Image credit: First Cycling)

The Garibaldi [route book] of the Giro has this to say about today's stage, which is due to kick off in about 15 minutes' time.



The final stage features an approach from the start in Roma EUR to the first pass over the finish line (reaching the coast in Ostia, and going back to the start area), followed by a closing circuit within the Capital. The riders will race 6 loops of a 13.6 km circuit on the streets of Rome (wide, with some traffic dividers). Short undulations are interspersed with long straight sections, connected by sometimes tricky bends. The road surface is mostly tarmac, with some short stretches over road pavers (“sanpietrini”).



At 126 kilometres, today is the second shortest stage of the '23 Giro. The ‘mini-mountain stage’ 13 to Crans Montana, shortened because of what were potentially very hazardous weather conditions, finally totalled 76.4 kilometres. This one, though, is rather easier.

After all the GC drama of stage 20, which we'll revisit shortly, today is mainly a ceremonial stage, bringing down the curtain on the 2023 race. Starting and finishing in Rome, it's more than likely to end in a bunch sprint.

No prizes for guessing who's riding this bike today. 🔥 @rogla #Giro #GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/wXBlSeSXDSMay 28, 2023 See more