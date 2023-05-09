Giro d'Italia Live: A big breakaway battle in the mid-mountains on stage 4

Refresh

Almeida and co are around 20 seconds back.

João Almeida is off the back! He wasn't in either of those groups and he has teammates with him in the chase behind the peloton.

136km to go The groups are back together now. Evenepoel near the rear of the peloton with Louis Vervaeke shepherding him.

Just a few seconds between groups.

Primož Roglič is in the lead split while race leader Remco Evenepoel is behind!

140km to go More attacks fly with still no breakaway. A large group has split off the front now.

Three second-category climbs on the route today. The riders are closing in on the first of them – the Passo delle Crocelle (7.2km at 5.1%).

A small group of around 10 men – McNulty included – has a small advantage on the way down.

Still no breakaway as the riders head downhill once again.

The weather is getting worse as the peloton race along, meanwhile.

149km to go They're brought back and now another group goes.

Callum Scotson (Jayco-AlUla) and Alessandro Tonelli (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) on the move at the front.

Soudal-QuickStep boss is at the side of the road once again. He points out one of his riders out the back and following his team car closely to try and get back on.

Dombrowski can't get away, either.

He can't get away, though. Now Joe Dombrowski (Astana Qazaqstan) launches.

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) on the move now after things came back together.

155km to go Riders are coming across in numbers. The peloton right there, too.

After a descent the riders are heading back uphill again.

It's a group of around 12 riders off the front, though they don't have much more than 10 seconds or so.

Alessandro De Marchi also in the lead group.

163km to go Ben Healy and Stefan Küng among a group attempting to get away at the moment.

All strung out at the front as riders continue to battle.

A brief pause in the attacking as the road heads uphill again. DSM, Arkéa, Cofidis, Astana, Bardiani among those on the attack now.

169km to go No moves clear just yet...

The TV director is choosing to show several helicopter shots of nearby towns so we have no idea who is going on the attack here. Brilliant...

A short, sharp hill kicks off the stage as the attacks fly.

Plenty of riders on the move from the very start.

175km to go The flag drops and racing is underway on stage 4!

Everything you need to know about the Giro d'Italia jerseys, classifications, and rules is right here, including a look back at the weird and convoluted competitions of years past and an answer to the question of why Saint Bernard dogs are relevant to one of this year's prizes... (Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images)

João Almeida is the second-best young rider after Evenepoel, but he has opted for his Portuguese national champions jersey over the white jersey, so Van Wilder wears white.

The jersey holders at the start today – Jonathan Milan, Thibaut Pinot, Remco Evenepoel, and Ilan Van Wilder. (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

A slow roll-out for the riders as they follow the race organisation car to the start. It's set to be a damp day out on stage 4 – some riders have their rain jackets on, some are in their regular jerseys.

The peloton has rolled out to start the neutral zone. 6.3km of riding before the flag drops and the stage begins.

Just seven minutes left until the riders roll out to start the stage in Venosa.

A look at today's route map and profile. (Image credit: RCS Sport) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

High stakes, high speed battery swap for Sepp Kuss on Giro d'Italia descent - Video



US rider swaps his derailleur batteries at 40kmh to keep his bike alive (Image credit: bikedownunder)

Find out how to watch the Giro d'Italia with our comprehensive guide.

"In the cycling of today, it's not a finish that can make a big difference," Pozzovivo told Cyclingnews about the stage this week. "It might be a stage for the break. It depends a bit on what other teams do and whether Remco Evenepoel wants to let the jersey go for a few days." Read our Giro d'Italia stage 4 preview here

Today the race heads to Lago Laceno down in Campania for the first time in over a decade. Last time out, Domenico Pozzovivo took his one and only Giro d'Italia stage win, stage 8 of the 2012 race. (Image credit: Tim De Waele/Getty Images)

After his stage win, Matthews revealed that he had thought about retiring from the sport earlier this season.

Meanwhile Thibaut Pinot raced into the blue jersey... Pinot rolls back the years with early assault on Giro d'Italia mountains lead (Image credit: Stuart FranklinGetty Images)

Michael Matthews sprinted to the win on yesterday's hilly stage. (Image credit: Stuart FranklinGetty Images)

Here's the result from yesterday's stage 3 as well as the updated GC standings heading into this morning.

We're 80 minutes from the start of today's stage in Venosa. The riders haven't signed on yet but the race mascot Lupo Wolfie is in fine form already. 🐺🐺🐺Buongiorno da Venosa! #Giro #GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/n6wCPhKiqEMay 9, 2023 See more