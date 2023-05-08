Giro d'Italia stage 3 - Live coverage - Will the sprinters control the ride south to Melfi?

Live coverage
- Stage 3 is a 213km ride south from Vasto to Melfi, with two climbs and a rolling finale.
- Veljko Stojnić (Corratec - Selle Italia) and Alexander Konychev (Corratec - Selle Italia) attacked from the start and the peloton let them go.
150km to go
There's still a lot of racing to go today.
The riders will soon turn right and head away from the Adriatic and head inland towards Foggia and then Melfi.
Behind the domestiques leading the chase, the teams are lined-out but together, protecting each other.
Remco Evenepoel is tucked in behind his teammates, close to the front.
We can see Alpecin-Deceuninck, Jayco-AlUla, Eolo-Kometa and Trek-Segafredo riding on the front of the peloton, as they peg the attackers to a gap of 3:30.
Alpecin-Deceuninck sprinter Kaden Groves has suggested that his defensive elbow that sparked the high-speed crash late on stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia "happens 100 times" in sprint stage run-ins.
The Australian spoke to Cyclingnews at the start in Vasto and brushed off accusations from race leader Remco Evenepoel that he was at fault for the crash.
'In sprinting this move happens 100 times' – Groves defends Giro d'Italia stage 2 elbow
Veljko Stojnić and Alexander Konychev (Corratec - Selle Italia) are taking turns on the front to stay out front.
171km to go
Here are Veljko Stojnić and Alexander Konychev (Corratec - Selle Italia) on the attack.
180km to go
Four riders are swapping off on the front of the peloton, leading the chase of the break.
They have brought the gap down to 6:00.
Alexander Konychev (Corratec - Selle Italia) is now the virtual race leader. He started the stage at 4:02 but leads the peloton by 6:50.
The breakaway and the lack of chase in the peloton plays in Remco Evenepoel's hands.
His Soudal team opted not to ride on the front of the peloton, so other teams, who want to try to win the stage, have taken up the pace setting on the front.
Is this surge the start of a chase? No. it's just some riders accelerating briefly to make a toilet stop.
199km to go
The peloton seems happy to roll along during the early part of the stage.
Veljko Stojnić (Corratec - Selle Italia) and Alexander Konychev (Corratec - Selle Italia) lead the peloton by 5:00.
When will the peloton start to chase them?
Veljko Stojnić (Corratec - Selle Italia) and Alexander Konychev (Corratec - Selle Italia) lead the peloton by 3:30.
The two riders on the attack are Veljko Stojnić (Corratec - Selle Italia) and Alexander Konychev (Corratec - Selle Italia).
They jumped away together and the peloton let them go.
🎯 Focus @EvenepoelRemco - @soudalquickstep #Giro #GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/5w89095ifMMay 8, 2023
We immediately have an attack but the peloton is not chasing.
Technical race director Stefano Allocchio blows his whistle, waves his flag and so stage 3 is underway.
Andiamo!
The riders are still tucked up close behind the race directors car.
The riders have rolled out of the start village in central Vasto and face a 9.5km neutralised section before the racing starts.
This is the map of stage 3, highlighting the long ride south.
Remco Evenepoel and his Soudal-QuickStep teammates are the last to sign on.
The crowds are out at the start in Vasto but the skies are cloudy, with the weather expected to worsen in southern Italy in the next few days.
As we fire up our live coverage, the riders are gathering in Vasto for the 213km third stage.
The riders face a ride down the Adriatic coast and then a long section inland to the deep south of Italy.
The stage is perhaps for the sprinters but the final 50km includes some climbs and then a rising finish up to Melfi.
Buongiorno and welcome along to our live coverage of stage 3 of the Giro d'Italia.
