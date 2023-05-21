Giro d'Italia: McNulty wins from the break on Lombardia-style stage 15
American outsprints Healy, Frigo to claim first Giro victory
The ‘mini Il Lombardia’ stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia was another day for the breakaway in Bergamo, with Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) outsprinting Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) and Marco Frigo (Israel-Premier Tech) after a dramatic fight to the line.
The trio emerged at the head of a 17-man breakaway on the final climb at Roncola Alta, with Frigo battling back on the descent after dropping on the way up.
Healy and McNulty were the strongest on the late unclassified climb at Colle Aperto in Bergamo’s old town, but Frigo once again fought his way back in the closing kilometres to set up a three-man sprint.
Frigo, who made the catch 500 metres from the line, immediately launched the dash for the line, but Healy got back to his wheel as he and McNulty broke past in the closing metres. The Irishman may have looked the strongest on the day’s climbs, but it was McNulty who was the fastest finisher, nipping past at the death to secure the stage win.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Prior to joining the team, he had written for most major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also runs The Leadout newsletter and oversees How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal, and he rides a Colnago C40.
