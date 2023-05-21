Giro d'Italia: McNulty wins from the break on Lombardia-style stage 15

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Getty Images) Maglia rosa Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) in the peloton at the start of the day (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Simone Velasco (Astana Qazaqstan) and Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) on the attack early on (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) The break of the day, led by José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Groupama-FDJ work in the peloton for race leader Armirail (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Healy and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) lead the break of the day (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Groupama-FDJ lead the peloton ahead of Ineos Grenadiers and Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Feeding time in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) A great view of Bergamo in the middle of the stage (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) A warm day at the Giro is something of a novelty in 2023 (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Bonifazio attacked the break at 47km out but was caught on the final climb (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

The ‘mini Il Lombardia’ stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia was another day for the breakaway in Bergamo, with Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) outsprinting Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) and Marco Frigo (Israel-Premier Tech) after a dramatic fight to the line.

The trio emerged at the head of a 17-man breakaway on the final climb at Roncola Alta, with Frigo battling back on the descent after dropping on the way up.

Healy and McNulty were the strongest on the late unclassified climb at Colle Aperto in Bergamo’s old town, but Frigo once again fought his way back in the closing kilometres to set up a three-man sprint.

Frigo, who made the catch 500 metres from the line, immediately launched the dash for the line, but Healy got back to his wheel as he and McNulty broke past in the closing metres. The Irishman may have looked the strongest on the day’s climbs, but it was McNulty who was the fastest finisher, nipping past at the death to secure the stage win.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling