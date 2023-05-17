Giro d'Italia stage 11 live - A chance for the sprinters as more riders pull out

Refresh

And, finally, some outsiders... Arne Marit (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) Marius Mayrhofer (Team DSM) Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) Simone Consonni (Cofidis) David Dekker (Arkéa-Samsic) Niccolo Bonifazio (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ) Filippo Fiorelli (GreenProject-Bardiani-CSF)

Other big contenders for the victory today... - Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious), the stage 2 winner and wearer of the maglia ciclamino as leader of the points classification. He's just on his way back to the bunch after a mechanical problem or nature break. - Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck), the stage 5 winner who likes the hillier sprint days.

- Astana are here for Mark Cavendish, who has shown small flashes but hasn't had a clear run at the line yet. - Movistar are working once again for Fernando Gaviria, who might like the look of the right-hand bend with 400 metres to go, given he's fond of a long-range surprise. - Trek-Segafredo are here for Mads Pedersen, who has already won a stage and was fastest yesterday, even if it was only for fourth place.

Three teams are combining to control things in the peloton: Astana, Movistar, and Trek-Segafredo.

And here's where it was formed, on the coast road by the Tyrrhenian Sea. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's a first shot of our breakaway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The breakaway open a lead of four minutes as the peloton stops for nature breaks, but now Trek-Segafredo have come to the front of the bunch to control things.

Thomas takes off his pink rain cape as some rare sunshine breaks through the clouds.

This is the composition of the day's breakaway Alexander Konychev (Corratec-Selle Italia) Veljko Sotjnic (Corratec-Selle Italia) Laurens Rex (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) Thomas Champion (Cofidis) Diego Pablo Sevilla (Eolo-Kometa) Filippo Magli (Green Project-Bardiani-CSF-Faizane)

The five riders - two from Corratec, one from GreenProject, Eolo, and Cofidis - make it over to Rex, and this is our six-man breakaway.

The peloton spreads across the road. It's a super wide one, so impossible to 'block' it, as such, but it's shutting down nonetheless.

Five riders sett off in pursuit and this one looks like it might go.

It's Laurens Rex for Intermarché and he's alone out front as the other teams launch sporadic responses behind.

The Italian second-division teams are all determined to get a man up the road. Corratec-Selle Italia, Eolo-Kometa, and Green Project-Bardiani are all pinging riders off.

Four riders get a gap but now an Intermarché rider jumps across and goes out in front.

Corratec-Selle Italia and Eolo-Kometa are keen.

We're off The flag is waved and we are underway on stage 11 of the Giro. Here come the first attacks.

The riders turn onto the coast road at Lido di Camaiore, and that means we're about to get going.

Longest stage of the race 🤝 Longest neutral zone

We're still in the neutral zone but we're not far away from kilometre-zero and the stat of the stage.

As you can tell, the sun has not come out on this sodden edition of the Giro. It's not raining at the moment, but there are cloudy skies overhead.

And here's the race leader Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), ready for his second day in pink. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Here was the lonely-looking remaining QuickStep trio just before. Full story on that here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is the longest stage of the 2023 Giro, at 219km. We have three minor-category climbs on the menu, where some teams may look to hurt the purest sprinters, but a bunch sprint - with or without them - is the likeliest outcome today.

The riders have left the start town of Camaoire, on Italy's west coast – Tirreno-Adriatico often starts here - and are currently rolling through a long neutral zone towards kilometre-zero.

The big news this morning is that eight more riders have left the Giro. Four of them are from the Soudal-QuickStep team, who are now down to just three riders after Remco Evenepoel's exit. All of them tested positive for COVID-19, as did Andrea Vendrame (AG2R) and Stefano Gandin (Corratec-Selle Italia) this morning. Meanwhile, Jonathan Caicedo (EF) and Natnael Tesfatsion (Trek-Segafredo) are out with non-COVID illnesses. Of the 176 riders who started the Giro, only 142 remain.