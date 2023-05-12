Giro d'Italia stage 7 - Live coverage: GC battle begins on climb to Gran Sasso

Refresh

185km to go It's stopped raining and so riders are dropping back to their team cars for dry clothing, extra food or a tactical chat.

Back to the racing and Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa), Henok Mulubrhan (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè), Simone Petilli (Intermarché - Circus - Wanty), Karel Vacek (Team Corratec - Selle Italia) lead the peloton by a now significant 6:20.

These are the current GC standings after stage 6.

"For the moment, I have the impression that he's a bit nervous," Evenepoel told Eurosport France's Rois de la Pédale show about how he sees Roglič, widely considered his biggest rival in this Giro. "He knows he is 44 seconds behind. So they [Jumbo-Visma] are nervous in the peloton, they push a lot, but that's a bit the typical style of Jumbo I think." Click below for the full story and Evenepoel's thoughts on the long stage to Gran Sasso. Remco Evenepoel says Primoz Roglic seems 'nervous' at Giro d'Italia

The first mountain finish of the Giro d'Italia is always a mental battle as well as an intense day of racing. Remco Evenepoel has been forced on the defensive after his crashes on stage 5 but leads his biggest rivals in the GC despite being 28 seconds down on Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM). Evenepoel ramped up the mind games ahead of the stage 7 summit finish by suggesting that that Primož Roglič and his Jumbo-Visma teammates seem "nervous" and describing himself as "the strongest at the moment". (Image credit: Getty Images)

As you may have seen in our news, two more riders have left the race on Friday due ot COVID-19. Arkéa-Samsic rider Clément Russo was forced to withdraw on Thursday. today Italian duo Nicola Conci (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Giovanni Aleotti (Bora-Hansgrohe) left the race. On Friday morning, the two teams announced that the riders wouldn't be starting the stage 7 mountain test to Gran Sasso d'Italia, taking the number of starters in Capua to 169. Conci and Aleotti out of Giro d'Italia with COVID-19 (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

The 218km stage heads north and deep into central Italy today. This is the map of stage 7 (Image credit: RCS Sport)

200km to go Only 200km left to race. Riders are already eating and drinking. They know it will be a long, hard day in the saddle.

Team DSM is starting to lead the chase to defend the maglia rosa. There is an unwritten rule that the race leader's team should control the peloton for at least the first half of the stage. It'll be interesting to see if other teams help Team DSM. Some will target the stage victory, while others may want their GC leader to target the time bonuses at the finish line.

Simone Petilli is the closest in the GC but is 7:49 down on the maglia rosa.

These are the four riders in the break Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa), Henok Mulubrhan (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè), Simone Petilli (Intermarché - Circus - Wanty), Karel Vacek (Team Corratec - Selle Italia). None of them are a threat to race leader Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM). Indeed, the gap is up to 3:30.

Jayco, Movistar and Bora are on the front of the peloton and seem happy for the four-rider break to go clear. Perhaps we will see other attacks to try to win the stage later in the day.

The gap is already up to a minute.

210km to go The four riders have a gap and the peloton already seems to have eased after just 8km of racing. Will anyone try to jump across?

We have a four-rider attack.

The opening 60km are on flat roads and so it might be difficult for the break to form. Whatever happens, it's going to be a fast start to the stage.

EF Education, Trek and Eolo are all trying to get into the early break.

They're off! The flag drops and the attacks come straight away.

Mark Cavendish was involved in a second crash on stage 6 but is still racing today. 🇮🇹 RACE: @giroditalia @MarkCavendish always has time for the fans! #Giro #GirodItalia #AstanaQazaqstanTeam pic.twitter.com/TRvMCVFoEnMay 12, 2023 See more

We can see Joe Dombrowski on the front. It's the American's 32nd birthday and so perhaps has extra motivation to get into the break of the day.

Remco Evenepoel has covered his white rainbow jersey with a black rainbow rain jacket.

The rider roll out of Capua. They face a 2.6km section and then the 218km stage will begin. Andiamo!

It is also starting to rain at the start in Capua but the stage is confirmed. The stage includes a gradual climb up to Roccaraso ands only a short descent to the valley before the climb to the finish.

Indeed, there were a lot of serious faces as the riders signed in Capua. They are now lining up for the roll out from Capua.

The sun is out in Capu near Naples where the stage starts but it is colder at the finish. It is currently just 6C with lots of snow on the mountains. Alasdair Fotheringham and Barry Ryan are at the Giro d'Italia for Cyclingnews and have informed us that it is currently pouring with rain on the road to Gran Sasso.

It's time for the mountains! today's 218km stage climbs high into the central Italian Apennines to finish at 2130m.