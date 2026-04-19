Amstel Gold Race: Remco Evenepoel takes resounding victory over Mattias Skjelmose in tense two-man rematch

Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed his first victory in the Amstel Gold Race, beating defending champion Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) in a two-man sprint with ease.

As Evenepoel whooped in joy at his achievement, the Dane shook off his disappointment quickly and was all smiles as Benoit Cosnefroy (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) rounded out the podium from a small chasing group.

Evenepoel and Skjelmose were part of a five-man move that went clear on the Kruisberg, but a crash from Kévin Vauquelin (Ineos Grenaders) took Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) down and out, leaving just Skjelmose, Evenepoel and Groupama-FDJ United's Romain Grégoire at the front. While the Frenchman was dropped, Evenepoel and Skjelmose worked together to build an unassailable margin.

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After finishing third in the Amstel Gold Race behind Skjelmose and the now absent Tadej Pogačar last year in his debut, Evenepoel expressed his joy at taking the win, saying, "It means a lot. I mean, I've had a pretty good last month of April with Catalunya [where he was 5th overall] in Flanders [third], but to take a win is always a bit different.

"I think I mentioned already that I really love this race. [It has] lots of short, hard climbs, and actually the race more or less opened in the same place this year again. So I was really confident. I felt much better than I did last year in the final. I think it was also shown in the sprint that my sprint was much better, that I had something left.

"I'm just very proud to finish off all of the teamwork. I mean, Danny van Poppel and Tim van Dijke, they had to control the whole race alone. Then my other teammates as well. They dropped me off in perfect position always, and also with the rain, it was not really easy to stay calm. But yeah, like I said, this is one of my favorite races in the season, and to win it in my second participation, it feels amazing."

Skjelmose appeared as if he would just sit on Evenepoel and sprint to a second victory, but explained that he went to the front in the final kilometre to keep the sprint short, but could not respond when Evenepoel came past.

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"I'm happy. Remco was for sure the strongest, like last year. Last year I was lucky, and this year he just beat me with legs," Skjelmose said. "I was on the limit, and I actually thought he would drop me on the climbs. So it was what it could be. I tried my best, and I'm happy with second.



"I was a bit on the limit, so I wanted to keep it, you know, as short as possible, but he was just clearly better - it was quite obvious. I tried, but there was nothing to do."

The final podium (Image credit: Getty Images)

How it unfolded

The 2026 Amstel Gold Race started under sunny skies and mild temperatures, with a quick 10 kilometres before the breakaway escaped on the first climb, the Maasberg. Nine riders made up the move: Huub Artz (Lotto-Intermarché), Filip Maciejuk (Movistar), Marco Frigo (NSN), Warren Barguil (Picnic-PostNL), Xabier Mikel Azparren (Pinarello-Q36.5), Joseba López (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Siebe Deweirdt (Flanders-Baloise), Valentin Retailleau (TotalEnergies), and Abram Stockman (Unibet Rose Rockets).

With the escapees going full gas, their advantage quickly grew to over four minutes before Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe moved to the front of the peloton to stabilise the gap. Evenepoel's team matched the breakaway's pace for 130 kilometres before stepping on the accelerator and slashing into their lead with 100km to go.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the leaders' advantage dipped to nearly one minute and the breakaway approached three laps to go and tackled the Cauberg, Maciejuk lost contact. Then, López, Deweirdt and Stockman were dropped, too. With Movistar now not in the escape, Raúl García Pierna surged from the peloton but was not allowed any leeway by Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

The gap was hovering around 1:15 when the breakaway hit the Cauberg again with 80km to go, where Barguil was the first to be dropped from the quintet. Soon after, Retailleau couldn't hold on and joined him out the back.

With the kilometres ticking down, Red Bull sat back as UAE Team Emirates-XRG,