Giro d'Italia stage 19 live: A pivotal mountain battle in the Dolomites

We'll get into the day's climbs more later but first the start of the stage is coming up fast. Just a few minutes before the flag drops and the battle for the break begins.

Here's where the riders are racing towards – the famous dolomitic rock peaks of Tre Cime di Lavaredo. The finish line is at Rifugio Auronzo in the shadow of the highest parts of the mountain. (Image credit: Frank Bienewald/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The riders have rolled out to start the neutral zone!

Away from the GC battle and a potential breakaway fight for the stage win, the battle for the blue jersey. 166 points are up for grabs today across two second-category climbs (Passo Campolongo, Passo Tre Croci), two first-category climbs (Passo Valparola, Passo Giau), and a HC summit finish with the Cima Coppi at Tre Cime di Lavaredo. Four men are still in with a shout of winning the jersey – Thibaut Pinot on 227 points, Ben Healy on 164, Davide Bais on 144, and Einer Rubio on 118. Pinot is now seventh overall at 4:43 down on Thomas today so might have a hard time getting in the breakaway again. The rest are further back, so it'll be interesting to see who makes the break of the day.

A look at the GC after yesterday's stage to Val di Zoldo... (Image credit: FirstCycling)

Racing kicks off at 11:35 local time with a 8.2km ride through the neutral zone and the start proper 15 minutes later.

A look at the map and profile of today's stage... (Image credit: RCS Sport) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

We're just over 40 minutes from the start of a big day at the Giro and stage 19.

51 riders out of the race so far with 125 set to start today, pending further withdrawals. Hugh Carthy won’t be able to start today’s stage of the Giro d’Italia. He has been struggling with stomach issues for a few days so he’ll return home to rest and recover. Great effort, Hugh.May 26, 2023 See more

We kick off our live report with some major news as Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost) is a DNS this morning. The British rider, who dropped from 11th to 14th overall on stage 18, has been suffering from stomach problems