Live coverage

Giro d'Italia stage 19 live: A pivotal mountain battle in the Dolomites

By Daniel Ostanek
published

Mammoth mountain day over the Campolongo, Valparola, Giau, Tre Croci and Tre Cime di Lavaredo

Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 19 profile Tre Cime di Lavaredo

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

- The more the Giro d'Italia changes, the more Geraint Thomas stays the same – Analysis

- Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 19 preview

- Giro d'Italia: Filippo Zana beats Thibaut Pinot to conquer Zoldo Alto on stage 18

Giro d'Italia race home

Giro d'Italia abandons: The full list of riders who have left the race

How to watch the 2023 Giro d'Italia – live streaming

Refresh

We'll get into the day's climbs more later but first the start of the stage is coming up fast. Just a few minutes before the flag drops and the battle for the break begins.

Here's where the riders are racing towards – the famous dolomitic rock peaks of Tre Cime di Lavaredo. The finish line is at Rifugio Auronzo in the shadow of the highest parts of the mountain.

AURONZO DI CADORE, VENETO, ITALY - 2022/09/28: (EDITORS NOTE: Exposure latitude of this image has been digitally increased.) The south faces of the mountains Tre Cime di Lavaredo in the Tre Cime Natural Park, partially shrouded in clouds. The entire Dolomites are part of the Unesco World Heritage. (Photo by Frank Bienewald/LightRocket via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Frank Bienewald/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The riders have rolled out to start the neutral zone!

Sepp Kuss keeps Primoz Roglic in the Giro d'Italia GC game

American again plays a vital team role for Jumbo-Visma

JumboVismas US rider Sepp Kuss L overall leaders pink jersey INEOS Grenadierss British rider Geraint Thomas C and JumboVismas Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic ride in the last climb during the eighteenth stage of the Giro dItalia 2023 cycling race 161 km between Oderzo and Val di Zoldo on May 25 2023 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Giro d'Italia classifications, jerseys and rules explained

All you need to know – from the maglia rosa to the Cima Coppi, defunct prizes, and time limit calculations

PERGINE VALSUGANA ITALY MAY 24 LR Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious Purple Points Jersey Ben Healy of Ireland and Team EF EducationEasyPost Blue Mountain Jersey Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Pink Leader Jersey and Joo Almeida of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates White Best Young Rider Jersey prior to the 106th Giro dItalia 2023 Stage 17 a 197km stage from Pergine Valsugana to Caorle UCIWT on May 24 2023 in Pergine Valsugana Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

(Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

Away from the GC battle and a potential breakaway fight for the stage win, the battle for the blue jersey.

166 points are up for grabs today across two second-category climbs (Passo Campolongo, Passo Tre Croci), two first-category climbs (Passo Valparola, Passo Giau), and a HC summit finish with the Cima Coppi at Tre Cime di Lavaredo.

Four men are still in with a shout of winning the jersey – Thibaut Pinot on 227 points, Ben Healy on 164, Davide Bais on 144, and Einer Rubio on 118.

Pinot is now seventh overall at 4:43 down on Thomas today so might have a hard time getting in the breakaway again. The rest are further back, so it'll be interesting to see who makes the break of the day.

Hugh Carthy abandons Giro d'Italia

British climber was struggling with stomach issues

Thibaut Pinot is riding the last few days of his final Giro d'Italia. After finishing second on Crans-Montana he was second again yesterday, though he did ride back into the blue jersey of the mountain classification lead.

Thibaut Pinot second again on his last dance Giro d'Italia breakaway

'It was some 'vélo plaisir', the kind of stage I love' says Frenchman despite finishing second yet again

VAL DI ZOLDO PALAFAVERA ITALY MAY 25 Thibaut Pinot of France and Team Groupama FDJ celebrates at podium as Blue Mountain Jersey winner during the 106th Giro dItalia 2023 Stage 18 a 161km stage from Oderzo to Val di Zoldo Palafavera 1514m UCIWT on May 25 2023 in Val di Zoldo Palafavera Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The stage will be streamed live in full, of course. Find out how to watch the action with our streaming guide.

How to watch the 2023 Giro d'Italia – live streaming

A look ahead to today's monster queen stage – can maglia rosa Geraint Thomas maintain his consistency today and tomorrow before the race finishes in Rome?

The more the Giro d'Italia changes, the more Geraint Thomas stays the same – Analysis

Geraint Thomas in the maglia rosa after stage 18

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Giro d'Italia: Filippo Zana beats Thibaut Pinot to conquer Zoldo Alto on stage 18

Geraint Thomas fends off attacks from Primoz Roglic to keep maglia rosa

VAL DI ZOLDO PALAFAVERA ITALY MAY 25 Filippo Zana of Italy and Team Jayco AlUla celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 106th Giro dItalia 2023 Stage 18 a 161km stage from Oderzo to Val di Zoldo Palafavera 1514m UCIWT on May 25 2023 in Val di Zoldo Palafavera Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A look at the GC after yesterday's stage to Val di Zoldo...

Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 18 results FirstCycling

(Image credit: FirstCycling)

Giro d'Italia abandons: The full list of riders who have left the race

VAL DI ZOLDO PALAFAVERA ITALY MAY 25 Hugh Carthy of The United Kingdom and Team EF EducationEasyPost crosses the finish line during the 106th Giro dItalia 2023 Stage 18 a 161km stage from Oderzo to Val di Zoldo Palafavera 1514m UCIWT on May 25 2023 in Val di Zoldo Palafavera Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

(Image credit: Stuart FranklinGetty Images)

Racing kicks off at 11:35 local time with a 8.2km ride through the neutral zone and the start proper 15 minutes later.

A look at the map and profile of today's stage...

Maps and profiles of the 2023 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 19 profile Tre Cime di Lavaredo

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

We're just over 40 minutes from the start of a big day at the Giro and stage 19.

51 riders out of the race so far with 125 set to start today, pending further withdrawals.

See more

We kick off our live report with some major news as Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost) is a DNS this morning. The British rider, who dropped from 11th to 14th overall on stage 18, has been suffering from stomach problems

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia!

Latest on Cyclingnews