Giro d'Italia stage 10 live: Sprint finish expected on long day in terrible conditions

152 riders left in the race now.

The team will now look to Lennard Kämna for their GC hopes. The German is eighth (now seventh) overall.

126km to go That has now been confirmed by his Bora-Hansgrohe team. He was sixth overall.

RAI has reported that Vlasov has abandoned the Giro d'Italia.

A look at the peloton battling through the terrible conditions today. (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

The visibility is very poor in the peloton due to the pouring rain. Movistar continue to lead.

18, 8, 6, 4, 2, 1 points up there. Davide Bais will be keen to grab all 18 and add to his 86 KOM points. He leads Thibaut Pinot by 36 points in the classification. Read our comprehensive guide to the Giro d'italia jerseys, prizes, and classifications here.

Still some 45km to go until the riders reach the summit of the Passo delle Radici.

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty have reportedly lost Simone Petilli today after Sven Erik Bystrøm and Rein Taaramäe were unable to start. Reports earlier in the stage suggested much of the team were struggling.

The rain is still pouring on the riders as they fight on towards the major climb of the day.

Bauke Mollema is at the rear of the peloton after suffering off the back earlier on. No word on Vlasov.

It's still Movistar leading the way in the peloton.

139km to go The riders continue to head uphill on the long slog towards the Passo delle Radici. Four minutes between the four breakaways and the peloton.

The fight for the intermediate sprint not long ago... 🔥 @Mads__Pedersen VS @blingmatthews VS @MilanJonathan_ #Giro #GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/YEatp6avaeMay 16, 2023 See more

Milan punctured a few kilometres before the intermediate sprint, which makes his effort there even more impressive.

Our full, updated story on the alteration to stage 13... Giro d'Italia: Grand St Bernard Pass removed from stage 13 due to snow

Jayco-AlUla try to put the pressure on maglia ciclamino Jonathan Milan at the sprint but the Italian puts in a great effort to come through first from the peloton for fifth at the line. He grabs four points there.

An announcement from the Giro d'Italia race organisation... "Given the exceptional snowfall, and in the light of the avalanche danger, it is announced that the race will not pass over the Great St. Bernard Pass, but through the tunnel. The Cima Coppi will be moved to the finish at the Tre Cime di Lavaredo. The Gran San Bernardo remains a 1st category climb, and points will be awarded accordingly.



"As a result of this change, the stage will have a length of 199 km." (Image credit: RCS Sport)

500 metres to the intermediate sprint.

148km to go Bais and Cort make it across to Gee and De Marchi! That was a long chase...

João Almeida said that "most of the peloton" is sick at the moment... "Not stress but I think most of the bunch is pretty sick. Me too. It's not great with the conditions but we have to deal with it and try to improve."

Bais and Cort together. (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

Bais is reportedly together with Cort in the chase and they're half a minute off the break.

151km to go Four minutes for the two breakaway riders now.

Movistar alone in full control of the peloton at the moment.

Vlasov is still trailing the peloton.

Cort and Bais are still somewhere out there between break and peloton.

The first intermediate sprint of the day at Villa Minozzo comes up in just over 10km.

3:20 for the two leaders now.

Movistar head up the peloton currently.

165km to go Cort and Bais are still battling to make it across.

2:40 for Gee and De Marchi now. Nobody managed to get across to the two leaders.

New reports suggesting that Aleksandr Vlasov is sick and out the rear of the peloton all on his own.

Blue jersey Davide Bais on the move again now.

And Tao Geoghegan Hart has moved up to mark it!

Larry Warbasse (AG2R Citroën) leading a move.

More riders on the attack from the peloton.

174km to go Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) is trying to bridge across solo.

The early break before the QuickStep pair dropped away. The two at the rear – De Marchi and Gee – remain out front. (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

No word on Vlasov since he visited the team car. He seems to be OK.

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) was dropped earlier, reports Jens Voigt on the Eurosport motorbike. Around 20 riders dropped in total.

178km to go Only Gee and De Marchi clear at the moment, now 33 seconds up. More attacks from the peloton.

24 seconds for De Marchi and Gee as the rest of the break is caught by a group of attackers.

Hilly ground early on and De Marchi pushes on at the front of the attacking group. Gee goes with him as the rest drop back.

New reports that team buses have been instructed to join the regular 'off-course' route to the finish, so it looks like the stage will be raced as normal...

Aleksandr Vlasov is back at the Bora-Hansgrohe team car. He's been lingering towards the rear of the peloton early on the stage.

182km to go Only 14 seconds for the lead group.

Better conditions at the finish in Viareggio than there are out on the road... The sun is out in Viareggio and it’s 17c pic.twitter.com/TGVVjgKA9QMay 16, 2023 See more

Francesco Gavazzi (Eolo-Kometa) among the riders attacking behind.

No time gap as of yet.

Cattaneo, De Marchi, Gee, Vervaeke, Ghebreigzabhier still pushing on out front as more attempt to attack from the peloton.

188km to go More riders try to jump from the peloton.

Cattaneo and De Marchi out front with another QuickStep man in Louis Vervaeke plus Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Trek-Segafredo) and Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech).

No confirmation from Giro d'Italia organisers on exactly what is going on with today's stage. Obviously...

Oscar Riesebeek is "struggling with fever, coughing and diarrhea, among other issues" according to his team. No COVID-19 positive.

Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco-AlUla) and Mattia Cattaneo (Soudal-QuickStep) also on the move.

Blue jersey Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa) is involved.

Attacks flying from the start.

New race leader Geraint Thomas at the start... "Luckily it's stopped raining for now, so I might be able to show it off a bit. I'll just try to keep warm because it's going to be a hard day. "It's a completely different race for us now this week and so a different approach. It's always a boost in the team to get a jersey and it's a massive honour for myself, it's the first time I have the pink jersey. I'm looking forward to it." (Image credit: Stuart FranklinGetty Images)

196km to go The flag is waved and racing begins...

It seems like the situation could be as follows: team buses following the race as a precaution, ready to take riders if the conditions worsen.

News of another DNS today – Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Deceuninck) leaving makes it 155 riders left in the race.

Primož Roglič suffered a mechanical in the neutral zone. He makes his way back to the peloton.

Here's what Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) said at the start of today's stage... "We had a meeting all together as the riders, then RCS, the Giro organisers arrived. There were a lot of discussions, some of it in Italian. I needed to leave for the bus to get ready for sign-on, so I'm not sure what was decided. "We always wanted to race, it wasn't whether we raced or didn't race. It was just that we wanted to change the course a little bit and do the final part of the course after the long downhill. We arrive at 1,500 metres today. Right now it's raining and not too bad but I think at 1,500 metres it can not be super nice for us."

Adam Hansen, who is now president of the CPA riders union has said that a majority of riders have chosen to do the final 70km of today's stage. He noted the weather conditions, plus landslides, at the top of the climb. #giro To confirm, Stage 10 of the #Giro @giroditalia is under talks of making the stage shorter due to 3 degrees and rain at the top of the climb. 80km/h Gusty winds is predicted also at the top, plus landslides I head too. All stakeholders are there. The riders choice was to…May 16, 2023 See more

Following news of the various COVID-19 withdrawals in recent days, Thomas De Gendt is still ready with a joke... Wish i was in the Giro. At this rate of riders dropping out i could have ended up on the podium again.May 16, 2023 See more

Reports that team buses have been instructed to follow the peloton, rather than zoom away off the race route to the finish. The riders could yet climb onto the buses for the Passo delle Radici.

It's a 6.5km neutral zone for the peloton.

The stage is getting underway right now. No confirmation on any cuts to the stage yet...

It's cool and rainy at the start in Scandiano, meanwhile.

And a map of the day as they head from Scandiano, over the Tuscan-Emilian Apennines, to Viareggio. The Apennines are unavoidable, so a potential re-route would see riders cut the route via team buses. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Here's what today's stage looks like in full... (Image credit: RCS Sport)

The poor weather at the top of the day's main climb, the Passo delle Radici, could see today's stage shortened. It's reportedly -2°C with high winds at the top of the second-category climb.

Pozzovivo, Bystrøm and Scotson join Rein Taaramäe and Mads Würtz Schmidt (both non-COVID illnesses) in leaving the race ahead of today's stage. Evenepoel, Urán, and Küng left on Sunday and Monday. 156 riders remain.

Giro d'Italia: More COVID-19 positives as Pozzovivo, Bystrøm, Scotson withdraw Norwegian had been set to race on after positive test last week

Meanwhile, today's 196km stage could yet be abridged due to adverse weather conditions. Race organisers, commissaires and the CPA rider union are currently discussing options ahead of the start.

Stage 13 to the summit finish at Crans-Montana is set to be shortened with the Cima Coppi climb of the Grand St Bernard Pass cut due to snowfall and risk of avalanches. (Image credit: FABRICE COFFRINIAFP via Getty Images)

Race leader Remco Evenepoel is out following a positive COVID-19 test on Sunday night. Rigoberto Urán is also out for the same reason. Three more riders, including Domenico Pozzovivo and Sven Erik Bystrøm (who was set to continue following his positive) test are out after COVID-19 positives this morning.

It's been a chaotic few days at the Giro d'Italia and that doesn't look like stopping anytime soon...