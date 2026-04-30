'The Giro d'Italia always produces surprises' – Vincenzo Nibali warns top 2026 contender Jonas Vingegaard about Grand Tour's innate unpredictability

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Former double winner says compatriot Guilio Pellizzari should be aiming for podium

Vincenzo Nibali celebrates the overall Giro d&#039;Italia victory in 2016
Vincenzo Nibali celebrates the overall Giro d'Italia victory in 2016 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Double Giro d'Italia winner Vincenzo Nibali has warned lead 2026 contender Jonas Vingegaard that he cannot let his guard down for a second when it comes to trying to conquer the first Grand Tour of this season.

The 29-year-old Visma-Lease a Bike racer is widely viewed as the top candidate for overall victory in Rome on May 31. However, he has never ridden the Giro d'Italia before, and Nibali, who rode 11 Giros before retiring at the end of 2022, has offered the Dane a few sage words of advice about what to expect.

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Nibali mentioned last year's dramatic reversal of fortunes on the final weekend of the Giro as a case in point, where Vingegaard's former teammate Simon Yates managed to wrest the pink jersey from Isaac del Toro on the very last mountain stage with its ascent of the Colle delle Finestre. The Finestre was the same ascent, too, where Chris Froome surprisingly overturned Simon Yates' own hold on the maglia rosa back in 2018 – again, very close to the finish.

Given that expected emphasis on controlling the race, Nibali did not predict Vingegaard to show off the same kind of fireworks as with Tadej Pogačar in 2024, when, after the GC race developed into a mere formality, the Slovenian repeatedly launched himself off in search of yet more stage wins, eventually amassing six.

“Last year in the final week of the Vuelta a España," – which Nibali also won, back in 2010 – "you could see how everybody felt the fatigue. And at the Giro, nothing is ever decided until the very end."

Potential Giro GC heavyweights of the calibre of João Almeida, Richard Carapaz, and Mikel Landa have all announced this week that they won't be starting.

"Looking at the Tour of the Alps," – where Bernal finished second – "it's clear Bernal's building up well, and then there's [ToTA winner] Pellizzari," Nibali observed.

“The Giro is also where new stars are born. We have seen it many times in recent years. And even when there is a clear favourite going in, the Giro is a race where things change at the drop of a hat.”

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