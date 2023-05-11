Giro d'Italia stage 6 live - Another day for the sprinters in Napoli

Refresh

Primož Roglič said he was thankful for "super good luck" after crashing 7km from the finish during yesterday's stage. The Slovenian GC contender was able to make it back to the peloton before the finish and avoided the rest of the carnage during the day. He came through with a hit to the leg but no further injuries. (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

Not quite a clean bill of health in the peloton, then. There'll be plenty of aching bodies out on the 162km course today. One rider who will be missing out on the action is Arkéa-Samsic's Clément Russo. The Frenchman is the first COVID-19 positive of the race and won't start today's stage. Giro d'Italia hit by first COVID-19 case as Clément Russo leaves race

So far, there have been no confirmed abandons from any of the crashes. AG2R Citroën rider Andrea Vendrame looked in the worst shape of the riders who went down. He was stretchered away from the finish line crash and suffered a shoulder separation but his team have confirmed that he'll continue the race today. (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

There were plenty of crashes on the stage, from Evenepoel's early spill to another at 7km out which saw Primož Roglič, Fernando Gaviria, and eventual stage winner Kaden Groves held up. Then there was the mass pileup at 2.4km to go which took down Evenepoel again, as well as Aleksandr Vlasov and Hugh Carthy. Finally, a sprint skirmish, for which Alberto Dainese was relegated, saw Mark Cavendish spectacularly crash across the line.

Meanwhile, team boss Patrick Lefevere said in a radio interview after the stage that there wasn't enough control over the stray dogs along the route during the stage. A loose dog caused the crash that took Evenepoel down the first time. "I don't want to exaggerate now, but I was on the course before and I thought I was in Colombia," he told Belgium's Radio 1. "I've seen at least 15 stray dogs along the streets. You can experience this kind of situation in southern Italy and it cannot be solved. "As a rider you can't take that into account, but you have to count on the goodwill of the police and the public, that they understand what the danger a dog can be and that they chase it away."

Here's what Soudal-QuickStep's team doctor had to say on the world champion's condition following stage 5... "Remco has a lot of pain on his right side and a hematoma with contraction of his muscles and some problems with his sacrum bone. Hopefully, with some good massage and osteopathic treatment followed by a good night's rest, things will go better. We will know more Thursday morning, but what's sure is that stage six will be a difficult one for him. (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

Aside from the fight for the stage win, all eyes will be on Remco Evenepoel today. The Belgian was caught in two crashes yesterday and was banged up at the finish. He's definitely taking the start today.

We're around an hour from the start of stage 6, which is expected to be another day for the sprinters in Napoli.