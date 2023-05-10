Giro d'Italia stage 5 live - Sprint opportunity in Salerno

Refresh

Pinot will look to take the points at the top of this climb but surely won't carry on in the break after that.

Pinot looks relaxed and is chatting with Champion. They're not ploughing on but still, the bunch are taking it so easy that the gap is going out to two minutes.

Gandin has bridged back up to the leaders to make it four out front.

The lead trio are about to hit the Passo Serra, the first of the two cat-3 climbs on today's menu. They have a minute in hand.

Thomas Champion (Cofidis) was just bridging over so he's now out in front with Pinot and the other Bardiani rider, who we've confirmed is Samuele Zoccarato.

It was Gandin for Corratec who went down first, followed by one of the Bardiani duo. Pinot just avoided it and eased to the side of the road without locking up, along with the other Bardiani rider.

Crash! Wet roads and the lead Bardiani rider slips out on a bend.

Thibaut Pinot follows them. The Frenchman is looking for more KOM points at our early cat-3 climb.

Bardiani send two up the road along with one from Corratec.

We're off! The flag is waved and the battle for the breakaway begins. How much of a battle will it be?

The new pink jersey Leknessund, who took the overall lead of this Giro after getting into yesterday's breakaway, drops back to his DSM team car to sort some clothing out. Once he's back in the bunch we'll be underway shortly.

This was the start line, where riders weren't bunched up but spread down the barriers sheltering under the fan's brollies.

The riders are rolling and they're on they're way towards kilometre-zero.

Two non-starters today, and one could be key as Kaden Groves' lead-out man Ramon Sinkeldam is out with stomach problems. Corratec-Selle Italia's Valerio Conti has also had to pull out after it emerged he'd been riding with a broken pelvis.

Andreas Leknessund, the new pink jersey, has been up to the podium and now everyone has signed on for the stage. The riders have congregated on the start line and will be rolling in a few minutes. We've then got 15 minutes or so in the neutral zone before things really kick off.

It's a rainy day at the start in Atripalda - full wet weather gear for the riders - although the conditions are expected to improve later. (Image credit: Giro d'Italia)