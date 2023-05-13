Live coverage

Giro d'Italia stage 8 Live - Breakaway potential and GC threats

By Stephen Puddicombe
published

A punchy mountain circuit to Fossombrone could see a breakaway and GC disruption

Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 8 preview

Giro d'Italia 2023 route

Giro d'Italia 2023 current standings

As it happened: Davide Bais wins Giro d'Italia stage 7 as GC contenders hold fire on Gran Sasso

Refresh

The day has certainly got off to a dramatic start. News has broken this morning that Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) has had to withdraw from the race.

The Italian is a victim of the dreaded Covid virus, that has already put paid to three other riders’ race at his Giro. You can read more about it here.

After yesterday’s damp squib of a stage, in which none of the GC riders made any attacks on the first proper mountain top finish of the race, we’re hoping for more excitement today. Although this one doesn’t finish with a climb, the punchy uphills in the finale could draw the pink jersey contenders out, while the terrain should incentivise strong riders to get into the breakaway. 

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia.

Latest on Cyclingnews