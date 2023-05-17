Giro d'Italia: Ackermann awarded photo-finish sprint victory on stage 11

By Daniel Ostanek
published

Milan second, Cavendish third into Tortona

Jump to:
Image 1 of 15
UAE Team Emiratess German rider Pascal Ackermann celebrates after he crossed the finish line to win the eleventh stage of the Giro dItalia 2023 cycling race 219 km between Camaiore and Tortona on May 17 2023 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images
Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) wins stage 11 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) sped to his third career Giro d’Italia stage victory in Tortona after beating maglia calamine Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) to the line in a photo finish at the end of the Giro’s longest day.

Stage 6 winner Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) had opened the sprint over 250 metres out after his team led the way around the final 90-degree bend, just 400 metres from the line, with Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) jumping on his wheel.

Ackermann was next in line, while Milan started his sprint from much further back at around 10th in line. Up front, Pedersen was caught by Cavendish at 100m to go, while Ackermann moved up in between the British champion and the barriers. 

Further back, Milan had shot past the also-rans to jump into contention in the dying metres, edging past Pedersen and Cavendish right before the line.

The Italian, who won stage 2 in San Salvo, looked to have nipped in ahead of Ackermann, too, but the photo finish showed the German hanging on for victory by the slimmest of margins.

More to follow...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Ostanek
Daniel Ostanek
Production editor

Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Prior to joining the team, he had written for most major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.

 

Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also runs The Leadout newsletter and oversees How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal, and he rides a Colnago C40.

Latest on Cyclingnews