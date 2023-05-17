Giro d'Italia: Ackermann awarded photo-finish sprint victory on stage 11
Milan second, Cavendish third into Tortona
Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) sped to his third career Giro d’Italia stage victory in Tortona after beating maglia calamine Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) to the line in a photo finish at the end of the Giro’s longest day.
Stage 6 winner Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) had opened the sprint over 250 metres out after his team led the way around the final 90-degree bend, just 400 metres from the line, with Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) jumping on his wheel.
Ackermann was next in line, while Milan started his sprint from much further back at around 10th in line. Up front, Pedersen was caught by Cavendish at 100m to go, while Ackermann moved up in between the British champion and the barriers.
Further back, Milan had shot past the also-rans to jump into contention in the dying metres, edging past Pedersen and Cavendish right before the line.
The Italian, who won stage 2 in San Salvo, looked to have nipped in ahead of Ackermann, too, but the photo finish showed the German hanging on for victory by the slimmest of margins.
More to follow...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Daniel Ostanek
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also runs The Leadout newsletter and oversees How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal, and he rides a Colnago C40.
