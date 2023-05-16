Giro d'Italia: Magnus Cort scores Grand Tour stage win triple in Viareggio
Thomas spends first day in maglia rosa after Evenepoel's COVID-19 departure, Vine drops out of contention
Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) completed the set of Grand Tour stage wins with a dramatic victory on stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia, outsprinting his two breakaway companions after they'd beaten the odds to hold off the peloton in Viareggio.
On another rainy day at this sodden Giro, Cort made it into the finale alongside Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) and Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco-AlUla) after going over the big mid-stage climb of the Passo delle Radici.
With a lead of two minutes with 30km to go, it looked like the peloton - reduced but still with most sprinters on board - had things under control, but they ran out of personnel and power, while the front three kept on turning faultlessly all the way until 1500 metres to go.
At that point, Gee launched the first attack, with Cort first putting the pressure on De Marchi before dropping the Italian to get across to Gee. De Marchi made it back as the front two stalled, and he even tried one last futile attack of his own, before Cort opened the taps and comfortably picked off Gee in the final dash for the line.
Cort has won two stages at the Tour de France and six at the Vuelta a España but now completes the Grand Tour triple with his first Giro win, on his second appearance at the race.
More to come.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Deputy Editor. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years' experience covering professional cycling.
