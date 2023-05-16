Giro d'Italia: Magnus Cort scores Grand Tour stage win triple in Viareggio

Image 1 of 23 Magnus Cort (EF-Easypost) gets the win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Magnus Cort wins the Giro d'Italia stage to complete his Grand Tour set (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco-AlUla) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Giro d'Italia leader Geraint Thomas (Ineos) at the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Giro d'Italia leader Geraint Thomas (Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Giro d'Italia leader Geraint Thomas (Ineos) with mountains leader Davide Bais, points leader Jonathan Milan (L) and best young rider João Almeida (R) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Magnus Cort (EF-EasyPost) and mountains leader Davide Bais on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Umbrellas were the order of the day on stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Giro d'Italia leader Geraint Thomas (Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Giro d'Italia leader Geraint Thomas with his remaining Ineos teammates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) A rainy stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Laurens de Plus removes his mask after multiple riders departed the Giro with COVID (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Alessandro De Marchi drives the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) A Movistar mechanic with Will Barta's bike (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Jonathan Lastra (Cofidis) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) A rainy stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Alberto Bettiol (EF EasyPost) had an incident (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Geraint Thomas' pink jersey covered up with rain gear (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) The local transport is kitted up for the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Lukas Pöstlberger (Jaycol-Alula) crashed along with Alberto Bettiol and Michel Reis (Arkea-Samsic) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) completed the set of Grand Tour stage wins with a dramatic victory on stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia, outsprinting his two breakaway companions after they'd beaten the odds to hold off the peloton in Viareggio.

On another rainy day at this sodden Giro, Cort made it into the finale alongside Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) and Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco-AlUla) after going over the big mid-stage climb of the Passo delle Radici.

With a lead of two minutes with 30km to go, it looked like the peloton - reduced but still with most sprinters on board - had things under control, but they ran out of personnel and power, while the front three kept on turning faultlessly all the way until 1500 metres to go.

At that point, Gee launched the first attack, with Cort first putting the pressure on De Marchi before dropping the Italian to get across to Gee. De Marchi made it back as the front two stalled, and he even tried one last futile attack of his own, before Cort opened the taps and comfortably picked off Gee in the final dash for the line.

Cort has won two stages at the Tour de France and six at the Vuelta a España but now completes the Grand Tour triple with his first Giro win, on his second appearance at the race.

More to come.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)