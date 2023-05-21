Live coverage
Giro d'Italia stage 15 live: A classics-style stage in Lombardia
First and second-category climbs feature on the 195km road to Bergamo
- Giro d'Italia Lombardia stage expected to be a Classic – stage 15 preview
- Giro d'Italia: Denz triumphs from break on stage 14 as Armirail takes race lead
- Domestique has his day as Armirail claims unexpected Giro d'Italia lead
- Giro d'Italia abandons: The full list of riders who have left the race
Meanwhile there's plenty of space on the Soudal-QuickStep team bus as the squad battle on with just three riders. Two of them – Davide Ballerini and Pieter Serry – were in the breakaway yesterday, with the Italian taking fifth place.
Our three riders are getting ready for the start of #Giro stage 15. pic.twitter.com/SOCyTdYDuFMay 21, 2023
Armirail has a new bike today – Lapierre whipped up this pink Xelius SL in quick time for the new race leader.
Vélo Rose 💖 Merci @Lapierrebikes ! pic.twitter.com/L2jpk0RFJIMay 21, 2023
Riders are currently signing on at the start in Seregno.
Denz beat out Israel-Premier Tech neo-pro Derek Gee in the dash for the line. It was the Canadian's third second-place at his debut Giro. He'll wear the red dossard as the most combative rider today.
Another round of red bib numbers for Derek Gee after yesterday’s big effort in the break 🔴___🇮🇹#Giro pic.twitter.com/9pPzlSA04uMay 21, 2023
Take a look at the results and new GC from stage 14 here...
Yesterday's stage 14 saw the breakaway prevail in Cassano Magnago as Nico Denz (Bora-Hansgrohe) won his second stage in three days. Frenchman Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) took over the race lead as the peloton finished 21 minutes down.
Giro d'Italia: Denz triumphs from break on stage 14 as Armirail takes race lead
132 riders are set to take the start today barring any DNS announcements in the next 45 minutes.
Giro d'Italia abandons: The full list of riders who have left the race
Giro d'Italia Lombardia stage expected to be a Classic – stage 15 preview
'It looks like it's not raining, so I think the whole peloton are going to love it' predicts Geraint Thomas
The city often hosts the start or finish of Il Lombardia and today's route is reminiscent of the Monument, even if it's much shorter. The climb of Roncola Alta featured in the 2021 race while the Valico di Valcava, Selvino and Miragolo San Salvatore were all on the race route in 2016.
A look at the map and profile of today's stage. The route features four major climbs and hits Bergamo 57km before the finish there.
We're an hour from the start of the stage in Seregno at the moment and today's figures to feature better weather than in recent days. The forecast is wam, dry, and cloudy.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia!
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia stage 15 live: A classics-style stage in LombardiaFirst and second-category climbs feature on the 195km road to Bergamo
-
Joe Martin Stage Race: Miguel Ángel López wins stage 3 time trialTeam Medellín-EPM rider moves into the overall lead
-
Joe Martin Stage Race: Alia Shafi wins stage 3 time trialStephens increases overall lead after uphill effort in Devil's Den State Park
-
Giro d'Italia Lombardia stage expected to be a Classic – stage 15 preview'It looks like it's not raining, so I think the whole peloton are going to love it' predicts Geraint Thomas
-
Domestique has his day as Armirail claims unexpected Giro d'Italia lead'I'm not used to opening bottles of champagne. It's team leaders who do that'
-
Demi Vollering in driving seat at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas ahead of queen stageCould distanced riders have carte blanche for stage win on Lagunas de Neila?
-
Geraint Thomas concedes the maglia rosa to focus on Giro d'Italia end game'It was a sign of us controlling our own race, not a weakness' says Ineos Grenadiers DS Tosatto
-
'The revelation of the Giro d'Italia' – Another near miss for Derek GeeCanadian completes a hat-trick of second places on stage 14
-
As it happened: Denz edges out Gee for Giro d'Italia stage 14 victoryBreakaway prevails on road to Cassano Magnago