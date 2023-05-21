Live coverage

Giro d'Italia stage 15 live: A classics-style stage in Lombardia

By Daniel Ostanek
published

First and second-category climbs feature on the 195km road to Bergamo

Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 15 profile

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

- Giro d'Italia Lombardia stage expected to be a Classic – stage 15 preview

Giro d'Italia: Denz triumphs from break on stage 14 as Armirail takes race lead

- Domestique has his day as Armirail claims unexpected Giro d'Italia lead

Giro d'Italia race home

Giro d'Italia abandons: The full list of riders who have left the race

How to watch the 2023 Giro d'Italia – live streaming

Refresh

Meanwhile there's plenty of space on the Soudal-QuickStep team bus as the squad battle on with just three riders. Two of them – Davide Ballerini and Pieter Serry – were in the breakaway yesterday, with the Italian taking fifth place.

See more

Armirail has a new bike today – Lapierre whipped up this pink Xelius SL in quick time for the new race leader.

Bruno Armirail's pink LaPierre Xelius SL at the 2023 Giro d'Italia stage 15

(Image credit: Groupama-FDJ/Twitter)
See more

Riders are currently signing on at the start in Seregno.

Denz beat out Israel-Premier Tech neo-pro Derek Gee in the dash for the line. It was the Canadian's third second-place at his debut Giro. He'll wear the red dossard as the most combative rider today.

See more

Take a look at the results and new GC from stage 14 here...

Yesterday's stage 14 saw the breakaway prevail in Cassano Magnago as Nico Denz (Bora-Hansgrohe) won his second stage in three days. Frenchman Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) took over the race lead as the peloton finished 21 minutes down.

Giro d'Italia: Denz triumphs from break on stage 14 as Armirail takes race lead

Nico Denz of Germany and Team BORA - hansgrohe celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 106th Giro d'Italia 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

132 riders are set to take the start today barring any DNS announcements in the next 45 minutes.

Giro d'Italia abandons: The full list of riders who have left the race

Giro d'Italia Lombardia stage expected to be a Classic – stage 15 preview

'It looks like it's not raining, so I think the whole peloton are going to love it' predicts Geraint Thomas

Overall leader INEOS Grenadiers's British rider Geraint Thomas (R) and Jumbo-Visma's Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic (C-R) cycle with the pack of riders during the thirteenth stage of the Giro d'Italia 2023 cycling race, which start was transfered from Borgofranco d'Ivrea to Le Chable due to bad weather conditions, and Crans-Montana, on May 19, 2023. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP) (Photo by LUCA BETTINI/AFP via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The city often hosts the start or finish of Il Lombardia and today's route is reminiscent of the Monument, even if it's much shorter. The climb of Roncola Alta featured in the 2021 race while the Valico di Valcava, Selvino and Miragolo San Salvatore were all on the race route in 2016.

A look at the map and profile of today's stage. The route features four major climbs and hits Bergamo 57km before the finish there.

Maps and profiles of the 2023 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 15 profile

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

We're an hour from the start of the stage in Seregno at the moment and today's figures to feature better weather than in recent days. The forecast is wam, dry, and cloudy.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia!

Latest on Cyclingnews