Giro d'Italia: Primoz Roglic poised for overall victory with stage 20 mountain time trial win
Roglic unstoppable, even after mechanical, beating Geraint Thomas in 18.6km time trial to Monte Lussari
Primož Roglič is on course for overall victory in the Giro d’Italia after not even a late mechanical could stop the Slovenian from winning the crucial final time trial by 40 seconds over previous leader Geraint Thomas.
Roglič was already ahead of Thomas on the punishing upper slopes of the Monte Lussari time trial when a mechanical in the closing kilometres forced him to change bikes.
But despite the setback, Roglič was able to fight back, claim the victory over Thomas and win the stage by 40 seconds over the Welshman, with João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) in third at 42 seconds.
The Jumbo-Visma leader will ride into Rome with a 14-second advantage overall over Thomas on GC, with Almeida in third.
The winner of three Vuelta a Españas in 2019, 2020 and 2021, this is set to be Roglic’s fourth Grand Tour win and first in the Giro d’Italia.
More to follow...
