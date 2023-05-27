Giro d'Italia: Primoz Roglic poised for overall victory with stage 20 mountain time trial win

Image 1 of 25 Primoz Roglic wins stage 20 time trial at the Giro d'Italia and takes the maglia rosa from Geraint Thomas (Image credit: Getty Images) Primoz Roglic wins stage 20 time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Ben Healy racing the stage 20 uphill time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Will Barta racing the stage 20 uphill time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) The rider compete in the stage 20 uphill time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Michael Matthews racing the stage 20 uphill time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Joe Dombrowski racing the stage 20 uphill time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Matthew Riccitello on the stage 20 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Derek Gee racing the stage 20 time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Brandon McNulty one of the fastest times at the stage 20 time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Jay Vine crosses the finish line at the stage 20 time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Sepp Kuss on stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Ilan Van Wilder on the stage 20 time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Warren Barguil stage 20 time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Sepp Kuss storms over the finish line on stage 20 time trial at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Thymen Arensman on stage 20 (Image credit: Getty Images) Joao Almeida in the stage 20 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Primoz Roglic and Sepp Kuss celebrate after stage 20 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Geraint Thomas finishes second on the stage 20 time trial and loses the overall race lead to winner Primoz Roglic at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images) Joao Almeida third on the stage 20 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Primoz Roglic celebrates winning stage 20 time trial and the overall at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Geraint Thomas finishes second at the stage 20 time trial and loses the overall race lead to Primoz Roglic (Image credit: Getty Images) Damiano Caruso (Image credit: Getty Images) Primoz Roglic takes the maglia rosa after winning the stage 20 time trial at the GIro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Primož Roglič is on course for overall victory in the Giro d’Italia after not even a late mechanical could stop the Slovenian from winning the crucial final time trial by 40 seconds over previous leader Geraint Thomas.

Roglič was already ahead of Thomas on the punishing upper slopes of the Monte Lussari time trial when a mechanical in the closing kilometres forced him to change bikes.

But despite the setback, Roglič was able to fight back, claim the victory over Thomas and win the stage by 40 seconds over the Welshman, with João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) in third at 42 seconds.

The Jumbo-Visma leader will ride into Rome with a 14-second advantage overall over Thomas on GC, with Almeida in third.

The winner of three Vuelta a Españas in 2019, 2020 and 2021, this is set to be Roglic’s fourth Grand Tour win and first in the Giro d’Italia.

More to follow...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling