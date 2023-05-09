Giro d'Italia: Aurélien Paret-Peintre powers to victory at Lago Laceno on stage 4

Image 1 of 25 Aurélien Paret-Peintre wins stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Aurélien Paret-Peintre wins stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Aurélien Paret-Peintre (AG2R Citroen) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images) Thibaut Pinot in the blue mountains jersey towers over maglia rosa Remco Evenepoel (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Stefan Küng powers the early attack group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Will Barta (Movistar) comes through in the early attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) in the early move (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Ilan van Wilder, Remco Evenepoel and Louis Vervaeke at the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Warren Barguil (Arkea) on the move (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Marco Frigo (Israel-Premier Tech) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) It took ages for the breakaway to go clear (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) The early kilometres of stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Aurélien Paret-Peintre (AG2R) gets some help with his transponder (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Warren Barguil gets some fuel from the team car (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Soudal-Quickstep had a big job chasing breakaways all day (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) attacks the breakaway on the final climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in the chasing group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) gave it his all and took the race lead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Aurélien Paret-Peitnre (AG2R Citroën) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Best young rider Ilan Van Wilder (Soudal-Quickstep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Aurélien Paret-Peintre (AG2R Citroën) and Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) shared the honours on stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia to Lago Laceno, with the Frenchman winning the stage and the Norwegian taking the maglia rosa after a hard day out front in the break of the stage.

As expected, Remco Evenepoel and his Soudal-QuickStep team let the break, and so race leadership go, with Leknessund best placed after the opening time trial and early stages.

Paret-Peintre and Leknessund emerged from the seven-rider breakaway on the climb to Lago Laceno, with the AG2R Citroën rider stronger in the sprint after Leknessund gave his all in the hope of taking the race lead.

Evenepoel and the other overall contenders finished 2:01 behind Paret-Peintre and Leknessund, and so the Norwegian’s dream came true. It came down to a handful of seconds and a six-second time bonus for second place on the stage, but Leknessund pulled on the pink jersey.

Evenepoel is now second overall at 28 seconds, with Paret-Peintre third at 30 seconds.

More to follow...

Results

