Giro d'Italia: Aurélien Paret-Peintre powers to victory at Lago Laceno on stage 4
Leknessund takes maglia rosa as Evenepoel isolated on first mountain stage
Aurélien Paret-Peintre (AG2R Citroën) and Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) shared the honours on stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia to Lago Laceno, with the Frenchman winning the stage and the Norwegian taking the maglia rosa after a hard day out front in the break of the stage.
As expected, Remco Evenepoel and his Soudal-QuickStep team let the break, and so race leadership go, with Leknessund best placed after the opening time trial and early stages.
Paret-Peintre and Leknessund emerged from the seven-rider breakaway on the climb to Lago Laceno, with the AG2R Citroën rider stronger in the sprint after Leknessund gave his all in the hope of taking the race lead.
Evenepoel and the other overall contenders finished 2:01 behind Paret-Peintre and Leknessund, and so the Norwegian’s dream came true. It came down to a handful of seconds and a six-second time bonus for second place on the stage, but Leknessund pulled on the pink jersey.
Evenepoel is now second overall at 28 seconds, with Paret-Peintre third at 30 seconds.
More to follow...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Specialized carves out ‘Endurance Race’ segment with new Mondo tyreFaster than the Roubaix, but more sturdy than the Turbo. Are they the race tyre for the real world?
-
As it happened: Paret-Peintre wins Giro d'Italia stage 4 as Leknessund takes race leadBreakaway triumphs on 175km mid-mountain stage
-
Giro d'Italia: GC standings after stage 4 - Remco Evenepoel hands pink jersey to Andreas LeknessundBreakaway changes the complexion of the Giro on first climbing stage
-
Giro d'Italia: Aurélien Paret-Peintre powers to victory at Lago Laceno on stage 4Leknessund takes maglia rosa as Evenepoel isolated on first mountain stage