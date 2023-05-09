Giro d'Italia: Aurélien Paret-Peintre powers to victory at Lago Laceno on stage 4

By Stephen Farrand
published

Leknessund takes maglia rosa as Evenepoel isolated on first mountain stage

Jump to:
Image 1 of 25
LAGO LACENOBAGNOLI IRPINO ITALY MAY 09 Aurlien ParetPeintre of France and AG2R Citron Team celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 106th Giro dItalia 2023 Stage 4 a 175km stage from Venosa to Lago Laceno 1059m Bagnoli Irpino UCIWT on May 09 2023 in Bagnoli Irpino Italy Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images
Aurélien Paret-Peintre wins stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Aurélien Paret-Peintre (AG2R Citroën) and Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) shared the honours on stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia to Lago Laceno, with the Frenchman winning the stage and the Norwegian taking the maglia rosa after a hard day out front in the break of the stage.

As expected, Remco Evenepoel and his Soudal-QuickStep team let the break, and so race leadership go, with Leknessund best placed after the opening time trial and early stages.

Paret-Peintre and Leknessund emerged from the seven-rider breakaway on the climb to Lago Laceno, with the AG2R Citroën rider stronger in the sprint after Leknessund gave his all in the hope of taking the race lead.

Evenepoel and the other overall contenders finished 2:01 behind Paret-Peintre and Leknessund, and so the Norwegian’s dream came true. It came down to a handful of seconds and a six-second time bonus for second place on the stage, but Leknessund pulled on the pink jersey.

Evenepoel is now second overall at 28 seconds, with Paret-Peintre third at 30 seconds.

More to follow...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

Latest on Cyclingnews