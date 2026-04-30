Tour de Romandie: Tadej Pogačar withstands numerous attacks to win stage 2 sprint

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) played the tactical finale to stage 2 of the Tour de Romandie perfectly, marking all of the opportunistic attacks thrown at him on the final climb, before timing his sprint just right to pip Dorian Godon (Ineos Grenadiers) to the line in Vucherens from a reduced group.

Godon was among the big favourites for the day, highlighted in his Ineos Grenadiers team doing almost all of the chasing to control the four-rider breakaway. But as they reached the last ascent of three up the key climb to Vulliers, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe pushed to pace and Godon started to struggle.

Pogačar was isolated on his own in the leader's yellow jersey, but easily chased down any of the moves that came from Movistar and Red Bull's Lipowitz.

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As the final sprint approached, Godon had made it back in and hit the front at full pace, but Pogačar was ominously still seated in his slipstream, and exploded out of it to blast past the French champion and Finn-Fisher-Black for the victory.With 10 more bonus seconds gained on the line, Pogačar extended his overall lead of the race. This extended his almost spotless record in 2026, winning six of the eight race days he's completed so far.

"I knew the sprint was going to be tough because of the climbs before, and it was indeed a super fast climb with tailwind," said Pogačar as he recalled the finale of the 113th victory as a professional.

"Then for the sprint, it was headwind and quite downhill, so I knew you couldn't be too much in front. After the last corner, I was too much in front and suddenly some guys came, but they were too early, and it was advantage for me.

"[The last climb didn't] make the difference in time gaps, no, but it makes a difference in the legs, and if you go over the limit for sure then it's harder to do a good sprint. But luckily, for me it was all under control and I could still do a good sprint."

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