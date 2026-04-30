Tour of Turkey: Picnic PostNL take first win of 2026 as Casper van Uden powers to sprint victory on stage 5

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Dutch sprinter finally gives team a win this season in Kemer

Van Uden pictured at the front of the peloton after winning the sprint
Van Uden wins stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Casper van Uden scored Picnic PostNL's first victory of the 2026 season on stage 5 of the Tour of Turkey, the Dutchman proving the quickest finisher from a reduced peloton in Kemer.

The Dutch squad were the most organised in the final kilometre of the 180.7km stage, massing on the front on the flat run to the line and launching Van Uden at the perfect time as the finish line loomed.

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Behind him, Marcin Budziński (MBH Bank-CSB Telecom Fort) took second place while Nikita Tsvetkov (Bardiani CSF-7 Saber) took third. Ballerini, meanwhile, ended up in fifth.

"I feel really happy. I think the first few days were a bit of a struggle. I'm not afraid to say it – I was maybe too scared in the first few stages. I had a lot of crashes already this year, so I had to find my feet again a little bit," Van Uden said after the stage.

Overall leader Iván Sosa (Equipo Kern Pharma) held his position at the top spot with three stages left to run despite being dropped on the second and final climb of the day.

Joining them were eight others – Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin-Premier Tech), Timo De Jong (Picnic PostNL), Javier Ibáñez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Xabier Isasa, Iker Mintegi (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Fabien Doubey (TotalEnergies), Owen Geleijn (Unibet Rose Rockets), and Nicolas Debeaumarché (Cofidis).

The break raced off to a maximum advantage of two minutes as the Kern Pharma team of race leader Iván Sosa controlled the peloton behind.