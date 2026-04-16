Giro d'Italia past winners
Champions 1909-2025
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1
Simon Yates (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike
82:31:03
2
Isaac del Toro (Mex) UAE Team Emirates-XRG
0:03:56
3
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
0:04:43
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1
Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
79:14:03
2
Daniel Martinez (Col) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe
0:09:56
3
Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
0:10:24
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1
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
85:29:02
2
Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
0:00:14
3
joão Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
0:01:15
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1
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
85:29:02
2
Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
0:00:14
3
joão Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
0:01:15
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1
Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
86:31:14
2
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
0:01:18
3
Mikel Landa (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
0:03:24
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1
Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
86:17:28
2
Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
0:01:29
3
Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
0:04:15
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1
Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
85:40:21
2
Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
0:00:39
3
Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
0:01:29
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1
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
90:01:47
2
Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
0:01:05
3
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
0:02:30
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1
Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos
89:02:39
2
Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
0:00:46
3
Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
0:04:57
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1
Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
90:34:54
2
Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
0:00:31
3
Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
0:00:40
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1
Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana
86:32:49
2
Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange
0:00:52
3
Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
0:01:17
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1
Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo
88:22:25
2
Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana
0:01:53
3
Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana
0:03:05
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1
Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team