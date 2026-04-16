Giro d'Italia past winners

Race-histories
By published

Champions 1909-2025

Simon Yates against a blue sky holding the Giro trophy while wearing the pink jersey
Simon Yates won the 2025 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
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2025

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1

Simon Yates (GBr) Visma-Lease a Bike

82:31:03

2

Isaac del Toro (Mex) UAE Team Emirates-XRG

0:03:56

3

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost

0:04:43

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2024

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1

Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

79:14:03

2

Daniel Martinez (Col) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

0:09:56

3

Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

0:10:24

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2023

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1

Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma

85:29:02

2

Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

0:00:14

3

joão Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates

0:01:15

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2023

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1

Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma

85:29:02

2

Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

0:00:14

3

joão Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates

0:01:15

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2022

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1

Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe

86:31:14

2

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers

0:01:18

3

Mikel Landa (Spa) Bahrain Victorious

0:03:24

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2021

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1

Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers

86:17:28

2

Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

0:01:29

3

Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange

0:04:15

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2020

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1

Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers

85:40:21

2

Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb

0:00:39

3

Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb

0:01:29

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2019

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1

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers

90:01:47

2

Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida

0:01:05

3

Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma

0:02:30

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2018

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1

Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos

89:02:39

2

Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb

0:00:46

3

Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team

0:04:57

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2017

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1

Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb

90:34:54

2

Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team

0:00:31

3

Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida

0:00:40

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2016

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1

Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana

86:32:49

2

Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-BikeExchange

0:00:52

3

Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team

0:01:17

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2015

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1

Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo

88:22:25

2

Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana

0:01:53

3

Mikel Landa (Spa) Astana

0:03:05

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2014

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1

Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team