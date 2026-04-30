Tour of the Gila: Lauren Stephens extends her women's GC lead with stage 2 solo win while Robinson López takes men's victory atop Mogollon climb

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Elite men's race explodes on final ascent with Modern Adventure Pro's Kieran Haug one second behind Colombian in second

Lauren Stephens (Aegis x LOE) rides solo on Mogollon climb for stage 2 victory, holding the red leader&#039;s jersey for a second day
Wearing the red GC leader's jersey after stage 1, Lauren Stephens (Aegis x LOE) took back-to-back wins on stage 2 (Image credit: Tour of the Gila)
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Lauren Stephens (Aegis x Leaders of Enchantment) made it two for two at the 2026 Tour of the Gila on Thursday, claiming the Mogollon summit win at the end of stage 2 and increasing her GC lead from six seconds to over one minute.

Ashley Frye (Competitive Edge Racing) crossed the line 13 seconds back to take second, moving up one spot on GC. Emily Gilbert (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28) rounded out the podium at 34 seconds back.

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In the elite men's contest at theMogollon Road Race p/b Gila Regional Medical Center, Robinson López (GW Erco SportFitness) was the strongest on the Mogollon climb, with ramps maxing out at 19%, claiming the victory in a sprint ahead of USA's Kieran Haug (Modern Adventure Pro Cycling). Colombian compatriot Diego Camargo (Team Medellín-EPM) was three seconds back in third.

After crossing the line in 12th place, 45 seconds down, stage 1 winner Walter Vargas (Team Medellín-EPM) retained the overall lead, though the windy, difficult 92-mile course with 4,252 feet of climbing delivered a GC shake-up for the rest of the top 10 placings.

Robinson Fabi&amp;aacute;n L&amp;oacute;pez of GW Erco SportFitness wins stage 2 ahead of Kieran Haug (Modern Adventure Pro)

Robinson Fabián López of GW Erco Shimano wins stage 2 ahead of Kieran Haug (Modern Adventure Pro) (Image credit: Tour of the Gila)

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