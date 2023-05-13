Giro d'Italia stage 8: Ben Healy parlays 50km solo into his first Grand Tour stage win

By Peter Stuart
published

Roglic, Thomas, Geoghegan Hart chip away at GC deficit on final climb

Image 1 of 19
EF EducationEasyPosts Irish rider Ben Healy celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the eighth stage of the Giro dItalia 2023 cycling race 207 km between Terni and Fossombrone on May 13 2023 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images
Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) wins stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Ben Healy (EF Education Easypost) took an inspirational solo victory on stage 8 of the Giro d’Italia into Fossombrone, attacking from a breakaway of 12 within the last 50km to ride alone to a striking winning margin of 1:49.

As the 22-year-old celebrated his career-best win, behind him the remnants of the breakaway sprinted for the remaining places, with Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) taking second place ahead of Filippo Zana (Jayco-AlUla) in third.

Healy was part of an initial four-man attack which grew into the day’s main 12-man break, containing Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech), Valentin Paret-Peintre (AG2R Citroën) and Carlos Verona (Movistar), Filippo Zana (Jayco-AlUla), Alessandro Iacchi (Team Corratec - Selle Italia), Samele Battistella (Atana Qazaqstan), François Bidard (Cofidis), Mattia Bais (EOLO-Kometa) and Alessandro Tonelli (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) and Toms Skujiņš (Trek-Segafredo).

In the main group, the general classification favourites oversaw a day of tight control between the major teams in the peloton, capped off with a vicious attack from Primoz Roglic in the final climb which threatened to disrupt the overall standings.

More to come.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Peter Stuart
Peter Stuart
Editor

Peter Stuart has been editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.


Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.

Latest on Cyclingnews