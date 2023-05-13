Giro d'Italia stage 8: Ben Healy parlays 50km solo into his first Grand Tour stage win
Roglic, Thomas, Geoghegan Hart chip away at GC deficit on final climb
Ben Healy (EF Education Easypost) took an inspirational solo victory on stage 8 of the Giro d’Italia into Fossombrone, attacking from a breakaway of 12 within the last 50km to ride alone to a striking winning margin of 1:49.
As the 22-year-old celebrated his career-best win, behind him the remnants of the breakaway sprinted for the remaining places, with Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) taking second place ahead of Filippo Zana (Jayco-AlUla) in third.
Healy was part of an initial four-man attack which grew into the day’s main 12-man break, containing Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech), Valentin Paret-Peintre (AG2R Citroën) and Carlos Verona (Movistar), Filippo Zana (Jayco-AlUla), Alessandro Iacchi (Team Corratec - Selle Italia), Samele Battistella (Atana Qazaqstan), François Bidard (Cofidis), Mattia Bais (EOLO-Kometa) and Alessandro Tonelli (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) and Toms Skujiņš (Trek-Segafredo).
In the main group, the general classification favourites oversaw a day of tight control between the major teams in the peloton, capped off with a vicious attack from Primoz Roglic in the final climb which threatened to disrupt the overall standings.
More to come.
