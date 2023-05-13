Giro d'Italia stage 8: Ben Healy parlays 50km solo into his first Grand Tour stage win

Image 1 of 19 Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) wins stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) wins stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Derek Gee takes second on the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Primoz Roglic attacks Leknessund (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Primoz Roglic attacks on the final climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Evenepoel and Leknessund couldn't catch Roglic (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Tao Geoghegan Hart marks Roglic (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) on his 50km solo attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Race leader Andreas Lekneussund (Team DSM) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) in the day's breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) leads the maglia rosa group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Filippo Zana (Jayco-AlUla) in the remnants of the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Warren Barguil leads the chasing group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Francois Bidard (Cofidis) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Valentin Paret-Peintre (AG2R Citroen) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Andreas Leknessund in the pink jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Ben Healy (EF Education Easypost) took an inspirational solo victory on stage 8 of the Giro d’Italia into Fossombrone, attacking from a breakaway of 12 within the last 50km to ride alone to a striking winning margin of 1:49.

As the 22-year-old celebrated his career-best win, behind him the remnants of the breakaway sprinted for the remaining places, with Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech) taking second place ahead of Filippo Zana (Jayco-AlUla) in third.

Healy was part of an initial four-man attack which grew into the day’s main 12-man break, containing Derek Gee (Israel-Premier Tech), Valentin Paret-Peintre (AG2R Citroën) and Carlos Verona (Movistar), Filippo Zana (Jayco-AlUla), Alessandro Iacchi (Team Corratec - Selle Italia), Samele Battistella (Atana Qazaqstan), François Bidard (Cofidis), Mattia Bais (EOLO-Kometa) and Alessandro Tonelli (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) and Toms Skujiņš (Trek-Segafredo).

In the main group, the general classification favourites oversaw a day of tight control between the major teams in the peloton, capped off with a vicious attack from Primoz Roglic in the final climb which threatened to disrupt the overall standings.

More to come.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)