Giro d'Italia: Almeida outduels Thomas on stage 16 atop Monte Bondone

After the slowest of burns, the Giro d'Italia caught fire on stage 16, with João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) winning the stage, Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) taking the pink jersey. Both put time into Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma).

When Thomas skipped away from Roglič to link up with Almeida, who'd attacked a kilometre or so further down the Monte Bondone summit finish, it looked like a crisis for the three-time Vuelta winner. He managed it relatively well, pegging the gap in the final kilometres thanks to teammate Sepp Kuss, but he still conceded 25 seconds at the line and perhaps a fair chunk of momentum and confidence, too.

Almeida got the better of Thomas in the two-up sprint for the line at the summit of Monte Bondone on an opening mountain stage of a brutal final week that totalled over 5,000 metres of elevation gain.

Roglič crossed the line 25 seconds later for third place, salvaging four bonus seconds, while Eddie Dunbar, the only other rider who survived the first real GC selection of this Giro, taking fourth place in Roglič's wheel.

