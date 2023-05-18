Giro d'Italia stage 12 live: 26-man breakaway goes clear early on

Refresh

The chase group continues at around 50 seconds down. Over two minutes back to the peloton now.

148km to go Nico Denz and Amanuel Ghebreizabhier sprinted for the KOM points at the top of the hill. Denz grabbed the nine points.

138 riders left in the race now.

Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) is out of the Giro d'Italia. He was ill, looked to be suffering a lot yesterday and came to the finish 10:45 down.

Fortunato and the Bardiani rider Covili catch Oldani and Gabburo. The quartet are 50 seconds down on the break.

Lorenzo Fortunato (Eolo-Kometa) flies past Milan as he attacks out of the peloton with a rider from Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè.

Milan has given up the ghost in the chase.

No GC threats in the break. Patrick Konrad is the closest man to the maglia rosa at 8:43.

Eolo-Kometa now leading the peloton. They have nobody out front in the break so they're not happy with the situation.

A look at the attacking early on the stage. (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images)

155km to go The riders are heading uphill again to the third-category climb at Pedaggera.

And now the sprinters group is back in the peloton.

Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious), Davide Gabburo (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) and Stefano Oldani (Alpecin-Deceuninck) are on the move.

Now more attacks fly from the peloton.

158km to go 1:30 from the peloton to the breakaway currently.

It looks like a total of 25-30 riders in the break.

Ineos Grenadiers, Team DSM, Groupama-FDJ, Alpecin-Deceuninck, Arkéa-Samsic, and Eolo-Kometa not represented in the move.

Trek have four men in the move. Israel and Astana have three. Jumbo, AG2R, Bora, and Bahrain have two.

The major names in the move: Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla), Mads Pedersen, Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost), Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates), Ilan Van Wilder (Soudal-QuickStep)

It's not a comprehensive list of men in the break but here's what we know so far... Van Wilder, Baudin, V.Paret-Peintre, Battistella, Pronskiy, Scaroni, Sutterlin, Denz, Konrad, Bettiol, Tonelli, Huys, Berwick, Frigo, Williams, Hessmann, Kuss, Rubio, Stojnic, Matthews, Pedersen, Mollema, Skujins, Formolo, Lastra

Ineos Grenadiers are controlling the peloton and it looks like they're happy with that move.

Sepp Kuss is in the group, as is Mads Pedersen.

It looks like around 30 riders in that group off the front!

165km to go Frigo and Formolo now caught by the large second group.

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost), Ilan Van Wilder (Soudal-QuickStep), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Stephen Williams (Israel-Premier Tech) among the riders in the second group on the road.

The peloton is already only around 40-50 riders.

Marco Frigo (Israel-Premier Tech) and Davide Formolo (UAE Team Emirates) leading at the moment. A larger group follows at around 10-15 seconds. The peloton, led by Ineos Grenadiers, next on the road.

170km to go Still no move away as of yet. The riders are over the top of that hill and heading downhill.

Israel-Premier Tech very active early on as they seek another breakaway stage win.

Groups all over the road already.

Most sprinters are out the back here. Jay Vine also dropped in a group with maglia ciclamino Jonathan Milan.

Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ) is right at the back of the race. Eurosport on-bike reporter Jens Voigt says he's really struggling and will face a fight to finish today.

The Welshman has a small gap at the front.

Stephen Williams (Israel-Premier Tech) on the attack now.

Derek Gee leading the way at the front.

174km to go Big splits in the peloton on this hill.

The riders are climbing again now and more riders are dropped from the peloton.

Simone Consonni (Cofidis) and Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) also out the back.

Harm Vanhoucke (Team DSM) also out the back of the peloton.

Now the group is caught by the front of the peloton. Israel-Premier Tech on the move with Derek Gee again!

Mickaël Cherel (AG2R Citroën) off the rear early on. He has reportedly been ill in recent days.

177km to go Now a large group has a gap off the front.

Fiorelli caught and there's no separation at the front of the peloton at the moment.

Now stage 8 winner Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) flows to the front.

The jersey holders at the start of the day, including maglia rosa Geraint Thomas. 'I was really lucky' – Thomas keeps Giro d'Italia lead as Geoghegan Hart crashes (Image credit: Stuart FranklinGetty Images)

Anton Palzer (Bora-Hansgrohe) jumps at the front of the peloton with Larry Warbasse (AG2R Citroën) on his wheel.

182km to go The Italian has a small gap as the riders take on an early unclassified climb.

Filippo Fiorelli on the attack for Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè.

Attacks flowing from the very start here.

185km to go The flag drops and the riders are on their way on stage 12.

The peloton still rolling through the neutral zone currently.

Primoz Roglic, Sepp Kuss left bloodied but still in Giro d'Italia after crashes American cuts finger in front wheel while taking off his shoe covers

All smiles for Primož Roglič at the start. He was caught up in the crash yesterday and suffered some cuts but he's OK. (Image credit: LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images)

139 riders roll out to start stage 12.

The peloton takes a minute of silence ahead of the start to honour those affected by the flooding in Emilia-Romagna.

The riders are ready to go and are just about to roll out in Bra.

Check out the stage 11 results and the current GC standings here.

Laurens Rex wears the red number of the combativity prize today. The Belgian was the last man standing from the break of the day on stage 11. Congrats @laurenzrex 👏 #Giro pic.twitter.com/FowTdlEWAbMay 18, 2023 See more

Yesterday's stage ended with a reduced bunch sprint after a late crash split the peloton. It was a very close one at the line, with Pascal Ackermann getting the better of Jonathan Milan, Mark Cavendish, and Mads Pedersen. Read our stage 11 report here, or check out our as it happened live report here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Movistar rider Oscar Rodríguez was another DNF yesterday after crashing further down the same descent. 37 riders have now left the race. You can check out the full list of Giro d'Italia abandons with our comprehensive rundown.

The crash took out GC favourites Geraint Thomas, Primož Roglič, and Tao Geoghegan Hart, with the latter forced out of the race as a result. The Briton, who was in third overall, has suffered a fractured hip, Ineos Grenadiers announced. (Image credit: LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images)

In contrast to the mass withdrawals of the previous two days, only rider is a confirmed DNS today. Alessandro Covi leaves the race after suffering a possible fractured sacrum in yesterday's mid-stage crash.

Two climbs lie on the route of today's stage, though only the late Colle Braida figures to be a major difficulty. The second-category climb is 9.8km at 7.1% with its peak coming 28km from the line. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

A look at the map of today's stage. The peloton will be taking on 185 mostly flat kilometres north across the region of Piemonte to Rivoli. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

The stage proper will kick off in around 50 minutes.

The riders will set off at 12:25 local time to complete the 7.5km neutral zone out of Bra.

There's just over half an hour to the start of today's stage.