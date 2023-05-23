Live coverage
Giro d'Italia stage 16 live: A brutal stage to break the GC stalemate
Riders set to tackle mythical Monte Bondone as final climb
And stage 16 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia has started.
With 5,852 metres of vertical climbing, the most of any of the 2023 Giro's 21 stages, there's only one way to describe today's 203 kilometre mountainous trek: very hard. The full list of climbs is as follows:
Km 76.8: Passo di Santa Barbara (Cat. 1: 12.7km at 8.3%)
Km 84.2: Passo Bordala (Cat. 3: 4.5km at 6.7%)
Km 116.4: Matassone (Cat 2: 11.3km at 5.5%)
Km 153.5: Serrada (Cat 2: 17.7km at 5.5%)
Km 203: Monte Bondone (Cat 1: 21.4km at 6.7%)
And in the final minutes before stage 16 gets underway, here's a reminder of our race leaders:
Overall leader: Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ)
Points: Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious)
Mountains: Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa)
Best Young Rider: Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates)
There are set to be at least three DNSs in an already seriously depleted Giro d'Italia peloton this morning:
Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Trek-Segafredo)
Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech)
Davide Ballerini (Soudal-QuickStep)
Ghebreigzabhier has quit because of the after-effects of a crash, Clarke has been fighting illness for a couple of days and Ballerini is also sick. This brings the total of abandons in this year's Giro so far to 47.
The big news from the Giro's second rest day was Mark Cavendish's announcement he'll be retiring at the end of the season. Stephen Farrand has an in-depth piece on Cavendish and the implications of that news for what are now set to b the final months of his career here: It’s not forever – Mark Cavendish and a last dance we should savour
You can read our full preview of the stage, courtesy of my colleague Barry Ryan, and exactly why it's so important here: High stakes, tight margins – Can Monte Bondone break Giro d'Italia deadlock? Stage 16 preview
Racing is set to get underway shortly, at 1105 local time, on the first key stage of the final week of the 2023 Giro.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 16 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia!
Giro d'Italia stage 16 live: A brutal stage to break the GC stalemateRiders set to tackle mythical Monte Bondone as final climb
