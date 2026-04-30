'You can feel the difference this year' - After being relegated from the WorldTour, Cofidis' new strategy for points is paying off

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Fewer WorldTour races, more opportunities for French squad

Three Cofidis riders against a moody, dark background
Cofidis riders at the team presentation before Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the Cofidis team were relegated from the WorldTour at the end of the 2023-2025 ranking period, the French outfit made sweeping changes to their management and calendar that have turned their fortunes around.

Under new General Manager Raphael Jeune, Cofidis have already won six times this year - most recently winning stage 4 of the Presidential Tour of Turkey with Stanisław Aniołkowski - and are ranked 13th in the most recent UCI Team Rankings.

"Losing the WorldTour license was a difficult moment for the whole team," Aniołkowski told Wielerflits.nl. "But our sponsor still has faith in us. We had three less-than-good years, and eventually we were relegated by a margin of only 300 points [actually 397 -ed], I believe. We kept fighting until the final races in China and Japan, but unfortunately, it didn't work out. That was a lesson for us."

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"As you can see, we have started this season very well, because we are now somewhere around the top 10 of this year's team ranking [13th - ed]," Aniołkowski said. "We have changed our mentality. We have a new plan and we are following that plan."

Cofidis are currently far ahead of Picnic-PostNL, who only managed their first win in Turkey on Thursday and are 2,194 points behind 18th-ranked Lotto-Intermarché. ProTeams TotalEnergies, Tudor and Pinarello-Q36.5 are ahead of the German WorldTour team, too.

A focus on scoring points over victories runs counter to the philosophy of ex-manager C&eac