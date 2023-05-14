Giro d'Italia stage 9 Live - Time trial battle for the general classification

Refresh

A number of riders are out on course now and it's clearly going to be a tricky day out there, with standing water on the roads, and a number of roundabouts and turns to contend with. While there are no climbs and it's mostly straight roads, there are still challenges to be overcome if riders are to make it safely round the course.

Unlike the stage 1 time trial in which riders or their teams selected their own start times, today the schedule is dictated by the overall standings, with riders going off in reverse order.

And we are underway, with first Veljko Stojnić and second Stefano Gandin taking to the course for Team Corratec-Selle Italia.

It's raining in Savignano sul Rubicone - the wet conditions are not ideal and riders will need to balance risk and reward on slick tarmac this afternoon.

The first rider down the ramp for today's time trial Veljko Stojnić of Team Corratec-Selle Italia, at 1.15 CET. There are 164 riders remaining the Giro d'Italia, and the final rider down the ramp will be Leknessund, at 4.28 CET.

Besides Evenepoel, there are a number of the top GC contenders who have a strong time trial, including his closest rival Primož Roglič (Team Jumbo-Visma), the Ineos Grenadiers pair of Tao Geoghegan Hart and Geraint Thomas, and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates). These riders will all be looking to limit their losses against Evenepoel today.

Going into the stage, the four jersey holders are as follows: Maglia rosa (leader's jersey): Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) Maglia ciclamino (points jersey): Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) Maglia azzura (mountains jersey): Davide Bais (EOLO-Kometa) Maglia bianca (young rider's jersey): Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) The white jersey will be worn today by Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious), who currently sits in fourth place in the standings.

There will be a number of time trial specialists hoping to challenge Evenepoel for the stage win today, including Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), but Filippo Ganna is out of the picture after his withdrawal from the race yesterday with covid.

Team DSM's Andreas Leknessund has worn the maglia rosa for five stages, but it's likely today will be the last, with a big reshuffle of GC positions expected. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Today's individual time trial route is 35km in length and has been described as 'perfectly flat' by the organisers, so it should really suit Remco Evenepoel.