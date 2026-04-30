Eschborn-Frankfurt 2026 start list

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21 teams for WorldTour one-day race

FRANKFURT AM MAIN GERMANY MAY 01 Michael Matthews of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of LR Magnus Cort of Denmark and Team UnoX Mobility and Jon Barrenetxea of Spain and Team Movistar during the 62nd EschbornFrankfurt 2025 a 1987km one day race from Eschborn to Frankfurt am Main UCIWT on May 01 2025 in Frankfurt am Main Germany Photo by Christian KasparBartkeGetty Images
Eschborn-Frankfurt: Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) celebrates the victory in one-day German race ahead of Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility) (Image credit: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Last year's champion Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) will not be starting in Eschborn-Frankfurt as he continues his recovery from breaking both of his arms earlier this year.

Instead, Søren Kragh Andersen (Lidl-Trek) will wear bib number 1 as the only returning former winner.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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