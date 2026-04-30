Eschborn-Frankfurt 2026 start list
21 teams for WorldTour one-day race
Last year's champion Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) will not be starting in Eschborn-Frankfurt as he continues his recovery from breaking both of his arms earlier this year.
Instead, Søren Kragh Andersen (Lidl-Trek) will wear bib number 1 as the only returning former winner.
Runner-up in 2025 Magnus Cort will lead the Uno-X Mobility team with bib 11.Article continues below
21 teams will line up in Eschborn for the 211.4-kilometre race to Frankfurt.
Data powered by FirstCycling
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.