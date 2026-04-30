Eschborn-Frankfurt 2026 start list

Eschborn-Frankfurt: Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) celebrates the victory in one-day German race ahead of Magnus Cort (Uno-X Mobility)

Last year's champion Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) will not be starting in Eschborn-Frankfurt as he continues his recovery from breaking both of his arms earlier this year.

Instead, Søren Kragh Andersen (Lidl-Trek) will wear bib number 1 as the only returning former winner.

Runner-up in 2025 Magnus Cort will lead the Uno-X Mobility team with bib 11.

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21 teams will line up in Eschborn for the 211.4-kilometre race to Frankfurt.

Data powered by FirstCycling