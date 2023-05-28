Giro d'Italia: Primoz Roglic secures overall victory in Rome
Mark Cavendish triumphs with sprint win on stage 21
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) has captured the overall classification 2023 Giro d’Italia, while Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) has soared to victory in his last-ever Giro d'Italia in the race's final bunch sprint.
Cavendish powered past rival Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) for a comfortable win ahead of Alex Kirsch (Trek-Segafredo) at the end of the final, mostly ceremonial, 126-kilometre stage.
This is Roglič’s fourth Grand Tour outright victory after the 33-year-old Slovenian won the Vuelta a España three times. He also took second overall in the 2020 Tour de France and third in the Giro d’Italia back in 2019.
In the race’s other individual classifications, the mountain ranking was claimed by Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) won the points, and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) claimed the best young rider classification.
More to follow...
Results
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
Most Popular
By Jackie Tyson
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
As it happened: Roglic wins Giro d'Italia as Cavendish captures final stage of raceGeraint Thomas second, Joao Almeida third overall in final podium
-
RideLondon Classique: Charlotte Kool wins stage 3 sprint, claims overall titleChloé Dygert second, Maike van der Duin third in bunch sprint on the streets of London
-
Tour of Norway: Thibau Nys wins uphill finish on stage 2Ben Tulett maintains overall race lead ahead of finale
-
Giro d'Italia stage 21 final GC standings: Primoz Roglic wins the overall titleJumbo-Visma celebrate overall victory in Rome