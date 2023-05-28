Giro d'Italia: Primoz Roglic secures overall victory in Rome

Image 1 of 27 Jumbo-Visma celebrate Primoz Roglic winning the overall title on the finale stage 21 in Rome at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Mark Cavendish triumphs with stage 21 sprint win in Rome at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Overall leader Primoz Roglic lines up for the finale stage 21 in Rome at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Primoz Roglic wears the maglia rosa on the finale stage 21 in Rome at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Primoz Roglic racing stage 21 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Founder of Italian media and publishing company Cairo Communication and President of RCS Media Group Urbano Cairo follows from a car of stage 21 at the Giro d'Italia 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) A general view of the peloton competing close to the The Colosseum stage 21 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) A general view of the peloton competing close to the The Colosseum stage 21 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Maxime Bouet, Toms Skujins and Cesare Benedetti in a breakaway on stage 21 at the Giro d'Italia in Rome (Image credit: Getty Images) Cesare Benedetti, Maxime Bouet and Toms Skujins in a breakaway on the last stage of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) The field racing the last stage at the Giro d'Italia in Rome (Image credit: Getty Images) The field racing the last stage at the Giro d'Italia in Rome (Image credit: Getty Images) Primoz Roglic and Jumbo-Visma on stage 21 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Primoz Roglic crosses the stage 21 finish line as the winner of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Primoz Roglic crosses the stage 21 finish line as the winner of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Mark Cavendish triumphs with stage 21 sprint win in Rome at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Mark Cavendish celebrates winning stage 21 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Primoz Roglic celebrates winning the 2023 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Primoz Roglic kisses the winner trophy at the 2023 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Primoz Roglic wins the 2023 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Jonathan Milan celebrates winning the best sprinter's jersey on the podium of stage 21 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Joao Almeida celebrates winning the best young rider jersey after stage 21 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Bahrain Victorious team members and staff celebrates winning the best team overall on the podium after the Giro d'Italia 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images) Primoz Roglic lifts the winner's trophy in front of the crowds at the 2023 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Mark Cavendish celebrates winning stage 21 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Primoz Roglic with his son celebrating victory at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Primoz Roglic two thumbs up after winning the overall title at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) has captured the overall classification 2023 Giro d’Italia, while Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) has soared to victory in his last-ever Giro d'Italia in the race's final bunch sprint.

Cavendish powered past rival Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) for a comfortable win ahead of Alex Kirsch (Trek-Segafredo) at the end of the final, mostly ceremonial, 126-kilometre stage.

This is Roglič’s fourth Grand Tour outright victory after the 33-year-old Slovenian won the Vuelta a España three times. He also took second overall in the 2020 Tour de France and third in the Giro d’Italia back in 2019.

In the race’s other individual classifications, the mountain ranking was claimed by Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) won the points, and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) claimed the best young rider classification.

