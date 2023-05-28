Giro d'Italia: Primoz Roglic secures overall victory in Rome

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Mark Cavendish triumphs with sprint win on stage 21

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) has captured the overall classification 2023 Giro d’Italia, while Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) has soared to victory in his last-ever Giro d'Italia in the race's final bunch sprint.

Cavendish powered past rival Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) for a comfortable win ahead of Alex Kirsch (Trek-Segafredo) at the end of the final, mostly ceremonial, 126-kilometre stage.

This is Roglič’s fourth Grand Tour outright victory after the 33-year-old Slovenian won the Vuelta a España three times. He also took second overall in the 2020 Tour de France and third in the Giro d’Italia back in 2019.

In the race’s other individual classifications, the mountain ranking was claimed by Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) won the points, and João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) claimed the best young rider classification.

