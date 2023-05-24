Live coverage
Giro d'Italia stage 17 live: A day for the sprinters
197km of pan-flat roads to Caorle
A reminder of the GC standings and stage 16 results.
Riders are signing on ahead of the stage start.
The map and profile of today's stage. It doesn't look very exciting, does it...
Just over an hour to go until the start in Pergine Valsugana.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia.
Latest on Cyclingnews
