Giro d'Italia stage 14 live: Large breakaway clear on the Semplonpass

Grim weather for the riders.

The peloton is 9:30 down now.

Down to the bottom of the descent and the gap to the peloton is only going up.

120km to go Across the border and the Giro d'Italia passes back into Italy.

Several riders in the break with flapping rain jackets after missing their chance to zip them up before the descent. They'll be freezing on the way down.

Revised time gap from break to peloton – eight minutes.

Wide roads on the way down. It's not overly technical but it's very wet.

133km to go Still around 6:40 back to the peloton.

Eolo-Kometa lead the break down the start of the descent.

Giro d'Italia classifications, jerseys and rules explained All you need to know – from the maglia rosa to the Cima Coppi, defunct prizes, and time limit calculations

The Italian speeds past and takes 40 points. He moves up to 144 points to Pinot's 114 and he'll be back in blue.

Bais comes from behind in the sprint!

40 and 18 points up for grabs for the first two riders.

Armirail on the front with 500 metres to go.

Armirail is looking to defend his Groupama-FDJ teammate Thibaut Pinot's blue jersey here.

Up front, Davide Bais and Bruno Armirail are battling for the points at the top of the climb.

141km to go Ineos Grenadiers continue to lead the peloton. UAE and Jumbo up there with them.

132 riders left in the race now.

Alessandro Verre (Arkéa-Samsic) has abandoned the race.

Puccio continues to lead the peloton as Verona leads the break.

Just under 6km to the top of the climb.

Maestri is also up in the break now. Three for Eolo-Kometa in the break, then.

Really grim weather now. Heavy rain as the riders continue up the climb.

Mattia Bais has joined his brother Davide in the break. We're not sure where Maestri is, though.

Gaviria among the breakaway. Movistar are controlling the move. He'll be a favourite for victory if the other men in the break can't drop him before the finish. Obviously, this climb is a great place to get rid of him but the top is some 140km from the finish line...

Misty rain at the top of the climb and a headwind.

152km to go Seven minutes now as the rain begins to fall.

Ineos Grenadiers in charge.

Ineos Grenadiers control the peloton 6:40 down on the break. Salvatore Puccio leads the way.

The Eolo-Kometa duo are 2:40 down on the break.

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier is back in the peloton now after a long chase back.

6:10 from the break to peloton.

The break... Three riders each for Israel, Movistar, Trek. Two for QuickStep, Arkéa, AG2R, Bahrain. Simon Clarke, Derek Gee, Stephen Williams (Israel-Premier Tech)

Fernando Gaviria, Will Barta, Carlos Verona (Movistar)

Bauke Mollema, Otto Vergaerde, Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo)

Davide Ballerini, Pieter Serry (Soudal-QuickStep)

Warren Barguil, Thibault Guernalec (Arkéa-Samsic)

Larry Warbasse, Nicolas Prodhomme (AGR2 Citroën)

Andrea Pasqualon, Jasha Sütterlin (Bahrain Victorious)

Luis León Sánchez (Astana Qazaqstan)

Marius Mayrhofer (Team DSM)

Nico Denz (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost)

Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa)

Henok Mulubrhan (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè)

Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ)

Laurens Rex (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty)

Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco-AlUla)

Stefano Oldani (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

157km to go The chase group has caught the break.

And a look at the breakaway on the road to the climb.

The Semplonpass. 20.2km at 6.5%. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

The riders are not far off the bottom of the Semplonpass now.

Mattia Bais and Mirco Maestri in the move. They have almost three minutes to make up...

Now Eolo-Kometa are riding off the front of the peloton with two riders... The peloton just letting them go – they don't want another big battle here.

The chasers... Stefano Oldani (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Simon Clarke, Derek Gee, Stephen Williams (Israel-Premier Tech), Will Barta, Carlos Verona (Movistar), Warren Barguil, Thibault Guernalec (Arkéa-Samsic), Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo)

They have slowed way down and the gap is up to two minutes already! 40 seconds between break and chase.

Now things are slowing down in the peloton.

Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier is off the back of the race alone after getting caught in a crash with Ryan Gibbons earlier on. Gibbons is back at the front of the peloton, however.

164km to go The gap to the chase is slowly growing.

Now 30 seconds between the break and the chasers. More attacks from the peloton.

Around five men with Milan on the attack.

Arensman and Kämna drop from the chase and wait for the peloton. That should calm the peloton down.

More riders go from the peloton. Maglia ciclamino Jonathan Milan among those going.

The chase is speeding along, as are the peloton, so they're both closing in on the leading group...

Around 10 men in the chase. Jumbo-Visma are trying to close it down for obvious reasons.

Lennard Kämna also in there. Both he and Arensman are within three minutes of the race lead.

Derek Gee along with Williams in the chase. Thymen Arensman is also in there!

172km to go 40 seconds from the break to the chasers.

Sprinters Ballerini and Gaviria among the key riders out front. Mollema, Bettiol, De Marchi, and blue jersey contender Bais, too.

And now Toms Skujins leads another attack from the peloton.

The riders out front... Davide Ballerini, Pieter Serry (Soudal-QuickStep), Larry Warbasse, Nicolas Prodhomme (AGR2 Citroën), Luis León Sánchez (Astana Qazaqstan), Andrea Pasqualon, Jasha Sütterlin (Bahrain Victorious), Marius Mayrhofer (Team DSM), Nico Denz (Bora-Hansgrohe), Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost), Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa), Henok Mulubrhan (Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè), Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ), Laurens Rex (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Fernando Gaviria (Movistar), Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco-AlUla), Bauke Mollema, Otto Vergaerde (Trek-Segafredo)

Williams and Verona are ahead of Konyshev and closing in on the break.

Now Stephen Williams and Carlos Verona attack from the peloton.

Alexander Konyshev is the Corratec man attacking on this short unclassified climb.

Corratec-Selle Italia missed the break and send a rider on the attack.

Maglia rosa Geraint Thomas goes to the front of the peloton.

Some riders tried to push the pace and attack in the peloton but now there's a slowing of the pace.

176km to go 30 seconds back to the peloton.

Stage 12 winner Nico Denz too. And Fernando Gaviria.

Alessandro De Marchi, Henok Mulubrhan, Davide Ballerini, Luis León Sánchez, Andrea Pasqualon, Bauke Mollema among those in the attack.

Now it's a move of around 15 men.

Rex back out front in a small group.

182km to go Still no move clear as more riders attack.

Another group at the front as Gibbons is caught.

Now Gibbons is off the front.

185km to go It's very windy on this early section. And now the peloton is back across.

It's quite a large group of riders out here, 30-40 riders. We don't have the names of all those involved yet.

Davide Ballerini, Michael Matthews and Mark Cavendish among the riders in this large group!

And now a group has made it across to Rex.

189km to go More riders jumping from the peloton behind Rex, though.

Nobody else with the Belgian at the moment.

He has a gap of around 10 seconds on the peloton.

Laurens Rex on the move for Intermarché.

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty, UAE Team Emirates, Movistar all active up front.

Breakaway attempts from the very start.

193km to go The flag drops and racing is underway on stage 14!

It's a sunny start in Sierra but there's more rain expected later on today.

Jayco-AlUla, Astana Qazaqstan, Bahrain Victorious, and Movistar would be the main squads interested in a sprint with Michael Matthews, Mark Cavendish, Jonathan Milan, and Fernando Gaviria.

The stage 11 winner said it'll be a day for the breakaway. Trek-Segafredo don't have Mads Pedersen anymore so they won't be working for a sprint either. Alpecin-Deceuninck are missing Kaden Groves, while Soudal-QuickStep only have two riders left to work for Davide Ballerini.

Pascal Ackermann says he'll take a rest today so he and his UAE Team Emirates team won't be working for a sprint here.

Thibaut Pinot has the red dossard as most combative rider yesterday. He's also back in the blue jersey after picking up a 64 KOM points on the stage. Thibaut Pinot portera le dossard rouge du plus combatif sur la 14e étape de ce Giro ! 🟥 pic.twitter.com/Igq2D46dhrMay 20, 2023 See more

The calm before the storm...

The stage is underway. Just under 10 minutes until the real racing begins!

Five minutes until the riders roll out to start the action.

Back in the peloton there was a GC stalemate as a headwind prevented any major attacks on the summit finish. 'It didn't really kick off' – Stalemate for Thomas and Roglic at Giro d'Italia

Yesterday's stage saw a triumph for the breakaway as Einer Rubio beat Thibaut Pinot and Alexander Cepeda on the abbreviated mountain stage to Crans-Montana.

A look at the stage 13 results and GC standings heading into today's stage.

Around 20 minutes until the riders head out to start the stage and the neutral zone.

And today's route map as the race heads from Switzerland across the border into Lombardia. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Today's stage profile. The Simplonpass will likely see the sprinters drop from the peloton. They'll have 140km to get back on and chase down the breakaway. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Only Jumbo-Visma and Bahrain Victorious remain with full squads now. Giro d'Italia abandons: The full list of riders who have left the race

Astana Qazaqstan lose their first rider of the Giro as Samuele Battistella goes home with a fever and gastrointestinal problems. 🇮🇹 MEDICAL UPDATE: @giroditalia Unfortunately, @samu_batti won’t take start today due to gastrointestinal problems with fever. He is negative for COVID-19. We wish a very speed recovery to Samuele! #Giro #GirodItalia #AstanaQazaqstanTeam 📷 @SprintCycling pic.twitter.com/s9f55msPo2May 20, 2023 See more

EF Education-EasyPost rider Stefan De Bod is out with an infected wound. Stefan de Bod will not start stage 14 of the Giro d’Italia due to an infected wound sustained from a crash at the Giro. He will continue to be monitored and will return home to recover before he resumes racing.May 20, 2023 See more

Two non-starters announced so far today...

Today should see a chance for the breakaway or the sprinters with a largely flat stage aside from the first-category climb early on.