Giro d'Italia: Groves wins crash-marred stage 5 in Salerno
Remco Evenepoel suffers double crashes, Cavendish falls on the line on rainy day of misery
After a pair of podium places earlier in the week, Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) sped to his first Giro d’Italia stage win on stage 5 in Salerno at the end of a wet, miserable, and crash-hit day in the saddle in Campania.
The Australian, who recovered from a late crash just 7km from the finish, went long 200 metres from the line on the coastal road to hold off Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) in the dash for the finish.
Further back, a crash across the line saw Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) among those hitting the deck, while 2.4km earlier, former maglia rosa Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) was among multiple fallers during what was his second crash of the stage.
More to come.
Results
