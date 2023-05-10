Giro d'Italia: Groves wins crash-marred stage 5 in Salerno

Image 1 of 14 Kaden Groves wins stage 5 of the 2023 Giro d'Italia in Salerno (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quickstep) fell when a dog knocked over a rider (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quickstep) displeased with the situation (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quickstep) is helped up after his crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) The breakaway on stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) The peloton on stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) The peloton on a rainy stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Race leader Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quickstep) at the start of stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Race leader Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at the start of stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

After a pair of podium places earlier in the week, Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) sped to his first Giro d’Italia stage win on stage 5 in Salerno at the end of a wet, miserable, and crash-hit day in the saddle in Campania.

The Australian, who recovered from a late crash just 7km from the finish, went long 200 metres from the line on the coastal road to hold off Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) in the dash for the finish.

Further back, a crash across the line saw Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) among those hitting the deck, while 2.4km earlier, former maglia rosa Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) was among multiple fallers during what was his second crash of the stage.

Results

