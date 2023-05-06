Live coverage
Giro d'Italia stage 1 live - Race opens with key time trial
All the action on the 19.6km ITT up the Adriatic coast
Here we are then, the first Grand Tour of the 2023 season is finally upon us. Ahead of us are three weeks of racing across Italy, on a varied route with three time trials, a fair few sprints, and a brutal final week in the mountains.
We have a stellar cast to go with it, with Remco Evenepoel vs Primoz Roglic the headline duel, but some strong collectives to challenge from the likes of Ineos, UAE, Bora, and Bahrain.
It should be a cracker, and it all starts here with the opening stage 1 time trial!
Buongiorno!
Who's ready for the Giro?
