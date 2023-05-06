Giro d'Italia stage 1 live - Race opens with key time trial

Refresh

Here we are then, the first Grand Tour of the 2023 season is finally upon us. Ahead of us are three weeks of racing across Italy, on a varied route with three time trials, a fair few sprints, and a brutal final week in the mountains.

We have a stellar cast to go with it, with Remco Evenepoel vs Primoz Roglic the headline duel, but some strong collectives to challenge from the likes of Ineos, UAE, Bora, and Bahrain.

It should be a cracker, and it all starts here with the opening stage 1 time trial!