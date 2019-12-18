Cyclingnews' complete guide to 2019-2020 team training camps
All the info and all our coverage of the pre-season training gatherings
The 2020 WorldTour season is just around the corner and with the first race just over a month away, most of the top tier teams are holding pre-season training camps to distribute new gear, present themselves to their sponsors and the world and to work on team building exercises.
Related Articles
AG2R La Mondiale present 2020 team in Paris
Astana reveal kit and plans for 15th season - Gallery
Peter Sagan confirms Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and Tokyo Olympics for 2020
Deceuninck–QuickStep reveal new white and blue jersey for 2020
EF Education First reveal 2020 kit
Wout van Aert begins extended training camp in Girona
Team Sunweb to keep challenging in 2020 despite loss of Dumoulin
Trek-Segafredo men's and women's teams train together in Sicily – Gallery
Cyclingnews is the best place to keep abreast of all the team announcements and activities. We'll give you details of each team's plans - who's where, what they're doing and when.
At Cyclingnews we cover these training camps extensively, attending many of them for exclusive news and interviews, and we'll include links to all our coverage here, so keep checking back for all the latest news, features, interviews, tech, video, and photos from our reporters across Europe.
AG2R La Mondiale
As usual, AG2R La Mondiale held their first pre-season get-together in Vaujany in the French Alps in late November. With no bikes in sight, it was a chance for ice-breaking and team-building, with a number of winter sports on the agenda. After formally presenting the 2020 squad in Paris, the team headed to Gandia in south-east Spain in mid-December for a proper training camp
Cyclingnews was at the Vaujany camp and sat down with a number of key figures at the team.
- Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de France in favour of Giro d'Italia
- Harry Tanfield: Katusha-Alpecin left me high and dry
- The next Julian Alaphilippe? Benoit Cosnefroy makes his mark
- Meet the Naesens: Oliver and Lawrence join forces at AG2R
- AG2R La Mondiale present 2020 team in Paris
- Gallopin to return to Classics after 'worst season of my career'
- Warbasse: If I can pick up where I left off, I can have a great 2020
- Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de France
- Bardet dreamed of Giro d'Italia for years but was never forced away, says Lavenu
- AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – Gallery
Astana
Astana have been training in Calpe, in south-east Spain, where they held their team presentation on December 14.
- Astana reveal kit and plans for 15th season - Gallery
- Fuglsang set to target 2020 Giro d'Italia and work for Lopez at Tour de France
- Astana to ride Wilier bikes in 2020
Bahrain McLaren
The new-look Bahrain McLaren team was unveiled at the headquarters of McLaren in England on December 9, with a new manager, sponsor, and colours, along with plenty of new faces.
The team are heading to Hvar in Croatia for a pre-Christmas training camp, where Cyclingnews will have a number of interviews with key riders.
- Great expectations: Rod Ellingworth's project Tour de France
- Bahrain McLaren unveil new orange and red 2020 colours
- Bahrain McLaren to ride disc-only Merida road bikes in 2020
- Mark Cavendish relishing fresh opportunity with Bahrain McLaren
- Damiano Caruso: Cycling isn't only about winning and that's a story worth telling
Bora-Hansgrohe
After their most successful season to date, Bora-Hansgrohe presented the squad for their 11th season in Berlin on December 3, where we spoke exclusively to Peter Sagan.
On December 7, they headed to Mallorca for a two-week training camp.
- Peter Sagan confirms Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and Tokyo Olympics for 2020
- Peter Sagan: I can see the end, but that's more motivating than frightening
- Bora-Hansgrohe working hard at Mallorca training camp – Gallery
CCC Team
Just like the old BMC days, the CCC Team gathered in the second week of December in Denia, south-east Spain, for their annual pre-season training camp. In the plush surroundings of the Marriott La Sella golf hotel - arguably the nicest you'll see in training camp season - the team held a media day on December 16.
- Van Avermaet: Young talents will have earlier peaks but shorter careers
- Zakarin considers changing nationality after WADA ban on Russia
Cofidis
One of the two new WorldTour teams, Cofidis are in Calpe from December 11-18.
Deceuninck-QuickStep
Deceuninck-QuickStep, who topped the WorldTour ranking and victory standings in 2019, train in Calpe, in south-east Spain. After a first training camp in December, the Belgian team will head back in early January, when they'll hold a media day.
EF Education First
EF Education First are in Girona, Catalunya.
Groupama-FDJ
The French team are one of the numerous teams in Calpe, from December 10-18.
Team Ineos
Team Ineos always hold their training camps in Mallorca, although the days of media being allowed near are long gone. The team's main training camp takes from December 10-20. Geraint Thomas has already completed a 309km lap of the island, while the team had the roads closed for a time trial event in which acquaintances of Ineos owner Jim Ratcliffe paired up with a pro, complete with finish line gantry and live commentator.
Israel Start-Up Nation
Israel made its first entry into the UCI WorldTour after buying out Katusha-Alpecin's licence and launched its team as Israel Start-Up Nation at the presentation in Tel Aviv on December 11, 2019.
The team has been flooded with new talent including Dan Martin, Andre Greipel, Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick Zabel in addition to keeping its established riders like Tour of Utah winner Ben Hermans and Classics specialist Tom Van Asbroeck.
Riders enjoyed long training rides through the desert and views into the area's history as they prepared for the challenges that 2020 will bring.
- Israel Cycling Academy become Israel Start-Up Nation as WorldTour beckons
- Sutherland breaks leg in electric scooter crash at Israel training camp
- Dan Martin: This is the kind of atmosphere that I perform best in
- Greipel aiming for fresh start with Israel Start-Up Nation
- Piccoli steps up from US success to WorldTour racing with Israel Start-Up Nation
Jumbo-Visma
Jumbo-Visma held their training camp in Girona from December 11-19, with Cyclingnews paying a visit on the weekend. On December 20, the team will be formally presented in the Netherlands.
- Tom Dumoulin: This period has been liberating
- Jumbo-Visma stay with black and yellow for 2020 race kit
- Steven Kruijswijk: We're getting closer to beating Ineos at the Tour de France
Lotto Soudal
Lotto Soudal are one of the teams whoo go to Mallorca, and they held a 10-day camp there from December 11-21.
Mitchelton-Scott
Movistar Team
Movistar are part of the Calpe mid-December gang and have their team presentation slated for December 19.
NTT Team
There was no South African camp for the old Dimension Data team this year. Rather, they headed to Japan for a team presentation at the home of new title sponsor NTT, before heading to south-east Spain on December 9 for a two-week camp.
Team Sunweb
Team Sunweb launched its 2020 team in Amsterdam at the 'House of Mobility' experience centre created by Cervelo's parent company Pons on December 10. The team lost star rider Tom Dumoulin for 2020 to Jumbo-Visma, but look to refocus on new riders like Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) and established sprinter Michael Matthews.
The team continued its 2020 efforts at a training camp in Calpe, Spain through December 18.
- Team Sunweb to keep challenging in 2020 despite loss of Dumoulin
- Michael Matthews ready to deliver after Dumoulin departure
- Benoot: It's like the first day of school at Sunweb
- Nils Eekhoff: I can’t live in the past
- Sutterlin: I want to focus on the Classics
- Coryn Rivera: There's no formula for the perfect Spring
Trek-Segafredo
The Trek-Segafredo men's and women's team gathered near Siracusa, Sicily for their winter training camp between December 10-20, combining blocks of hours in the saddle with massage, bike fitting sessions, base testing planning and preparation for the rapidly approaching 2020 season.
Trek-Segafredo's men's and women's team are run on a shared structure of staff and resources and so there were over 100 riders and staff present at the I Monasteri golf resort a few kilometre inland from the west coast of Sicily.
New signing Vincenzo Nibali was the centre of attention, as he prepared to pull on the team's new red, white and blue 2020 colours.
Mads Pedersen gets to race in the rainbow jersey as world champion, while junior world champion Quinn Simmons has jumped to WorldTour level and was already sporting Trek-Segafredo's fluorescent yellow training kit.
Lizzie Deignan, Elisa Longo Borghini and Ellen van Dijk lead the women's Trek-Segafredo team, with Lucinda Brand and Elynor Backstedt two key signings. Trek-Segafredo is one of the eight Women's WorldTour teams in 2020.
Cyclingnews will have a series of exclusive interviews with riders and management.
- Trek-Segafredo men's and women's teams train together in Sicily – Gallery
- Trek-Segafredo announce complete 2020 men's roster
- Richie Porte returns to Tour Down Under
- Nibali targets Giro d'Italia while Porte and Mollema lead Trek-Segafredo at Tour de France
- Vincenzo Nibali: I couldn't wait to change teams and now I can't wait for the new season
UAE Team Emirates
UAE Team Emirates held their main pre-season camp in Benidorm, near Calpe in the middle week of December. Cyclingnews spoke to a number of riders there on December 17.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy