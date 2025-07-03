'Without bad things, you don't know what the good things are' - Primož Roglič forlorn and philosophical about Tour de France chances

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe reveals how much he suffered after Giro d'Italia crash

Slovenian Primož Roglič of RedBull-BORA-hansgrohe pictured during a press conference of the headliners of the Tour de France 2025 cycling race, Thursday 03 July 2025, in Lille, France. The 112th edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday 5 July in Lille, France, and will finish in Paris, France on the 27th of July. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe spoke at a press conference in Lille ahead of the Grand Départ of the Tour de France 2025 (Image credit: JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Primož Roglič cut a forlorn, reflective, almost defeated figure when he spoke at a press conference before this year's Tour de France, revealing how his Giro d'Italia crash, abandon and slow recovery derailed his Tour ambitions. He indicated Florian Lipowitz as Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's possible GC leader, without setting any real personal ambitions.

"I was finished after the Giro, I was on antibiotics and stuff because I also had some kind of bacteria. I was suffering, I was on my knees," Roglič said before the team presentation on Thursday on Lille.

