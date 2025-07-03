'Bonne soirée, Lille' - Parade of riders at Tour de France teams presentation delights crowd with new team kits, national colours and free bottles

By published

Defending champion Tadej Pogačar impresses crowd surrounding Column of the Goddess statue with comments in local language

LILLE, FRANCE - JULY 03: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG during the team presentation prior to the 112th Tour de France 2025 / #UCIWT / on July 03, 2025 in Lille, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Tadej Pogacar waves to the crowds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The parade of 184 riders from the 23 teams participating in the 2025 Tour de France took place Thursday evening in Lille, two days ahead of the Grand Départ in the same city for the opening stage.

It's not just a chance for fans to see the faces and hear some comments from the top athletes, but also check out the special-edition team jerseys for the Grande Boucle and the national championship kits many riders will debut in France, and grab some free souvenirs tossed from the stage.

Image 1 of 8
LILLE, FRANCE - JULY 03: Oliver Naesen of Belgium and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale fans during the team presentation prior to the 112th Tour de France 2025 / #UCIWT / on July 03, 2025 in Lille, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale fans during the team presentation(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 1 of 2
LILLE, FRANCE - JULY 03: A general view of Biniam Girmay of Eritrea, Louis Barre of France, Vito Braet of Belgium, Hugo Page of France, Laurenz Rex of Belgium, Jonas Rutsch of Germany, Roel Van Sintmaartensdijk of Netherlands, Georg Zimmermann of Germany and Team Intermarche - Wanty during the team presentation prior to the 112th Tour de France 2025 / #UCIWT / on July 03, 2025 in Lille, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Riders from Intermarche - Wanty arrive to the team presentation (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 1 of 3
LILLE, FRANCE - JULY 03: Geraint Thomas of Great Britain and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the team presentation prior to the 112th Tour de France 2025 / #UCIWT / on July 03, 2025 in Lille, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Geraint Thomas of Ineos Grenadiers talks to the crowd about his final Tour(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Image 1 of 2
LILLE, FRANCE - JULY 03: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike during the team presentation prior to the 112th Tour de France 2025 / #UCIWT / on July 03, 2025 in Lille, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Dane Jonas Vingegaard of Team Visma-Lease a Bike (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Image 1 of 2
Tadej Pogačar ahead of the Tour de France 2025
Tadej Pogačar salutes the crowd(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 1 of 4
LILLE, FRANCE - JULY 03: Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step during the team presentation prior to the 112th Tour de France 2025 / #UCIWT / on July 03, 2025 in Lille, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel of Team Soudal-QuickStep (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.