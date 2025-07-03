'A lot of chances' – Mathieu van der Poel and Jasper Philipsen reunite to target success on multiple fronts during Tour de France's opening week

'Yellow is an objective' says Philipsen, while Van der Poel rules himself out of green jersey contention, instead targeting Classics-style hilly stages

LILLE, FRANCE - JULY 03: (L-R) Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Mathieu Van Der Poel during the press conference of Team Alpecin - Deceuninck prior to the 112th Tour de France 2025 / #UCIWT / on July 03, 2025 in Lille, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Jasper Philipsen and Mathieu van der Poel are hoping to recreate their successful sprint partnership this July (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel and Jasper Philipsen will again combine once again at this year's Tour de France to create a dream team for the sprints and early hilly stages this July.

The pair's different talents and specialities give them a chance of success on virtually every stage from Saturday in Lille until the Pyrenees, with their sprint partnership having delivered 10 stage wins during the past four Tours.

