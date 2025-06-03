Recommended reading

What's coming on Cyclingnews this June

The Critérium du Dauphiné brings a Pogačar-Vingegaard duel and new bike tech, while Cyclingnews Labs pits the best aero socks head-to-head

PLATEAU DES GLIERES, FRANCE - JUNE 09: A general view of the peloton climbing to the Col des Esserieux (754m) during the 76th Criterium du Dauphine 2024, Stage 9 a 160.6km stage from Thones to Plateau des Glieres 1444m / #UCIWT / on June 09, 2024 in Plateau des Glieres, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

And breathe

For what the Giro d'Italia lacked in A-list stars, it made up for in an enthralling general classification battle that ran right up to the wire on the gravel slopes of the Colle delle Finestre. Simon Yates rid the demons that loomed over him from the very same climb seven years prior, when the maglia rosa was snatched from his grasp, and in doing so, kickstarted a Grand Tour season that surely can only get even better as the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes come into view.

Pete Trifunovic
Pete Trifunovic
Engagement Editor

Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.

