What's coming on Cyclingnews this June

For what the Giro d'Italia lacked in A-list stars, it made up for in an enthralling general classification battle that ran right up to the wire on the gravel slopes of the Colle delle Finestre. Simon Yates rid the demons that loomed over him from the very same climb seven years prior, when the maglia rosa was snatched from his grasp, and in doing so, kickstarted a Grand Tour season that surely can only get even better as the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes come into view.

Before Le Tour, though, there's the small matter of the Critérium du Dauphiné and an almighty startlist vying for the best preparation ahead of a lap of France next month. Reigning Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) arrives in southeastern France off the back of a busy Classics campaign and altitude camp, ready for a first rendezvous of the year with Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) as well as Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep), Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek), Enric Mas (Movistar) and Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) also taking to the start line.

However, the Critérium du Dauphiné is just as valuable to the racing journalists assessing pre-Tour form as it is for the tech journalists, who are searching out the latest innovations launched ahead of the biggest race on the calendar - whether that be entirely new bike models, fresh groupsets, or the latest in wearable tech.

The Cyclingnews team will be on the ground for the opening days of the key Tour de France warm-up race as Senior Tech Writer Will Jones will cover all the latest tech releases - be sure to keep your eyes peeled for a tech gallery that's always hotly anticipated. At the same time, Engagement Editor Pete Trifunovic will bring you the latest storylines from the race across our website and social channels.

Our global team, spread across Europe, North America, and Australia, will ensure you don't miss out on any of the major storylines across racing and tech from not just the Critérium du Dauphiné but also the Tour of Britain Women, the men's and women's editions of the Tour de Suisse, a whole host of national championships and Copenhagen Sprint too.

What's more, we'll also bring you plenty of in-depth content from the world of gravel, including a two-part comprehensive tech gallery from last weekend's Unbound Gravel and an insight into the ever-fascinating gravel pit stop from those inside the action.

That's alongside debriefs and analysis from the Giro d'Italia, plus interviews and features building up to the Tour and Tour de France Femmes.

Cyclingnews subscribers can also enjoy a deep dive feature on the challenge that junior riders face handling the training workload of a newly-professional rider, and whether it's the right approach. Plus, there's the aforementioned Critérium du Dauphiné tech gallery, and a Cyclingnews Labs feature putting a range of the industry's best aero socks head-to-head to see which options truly live up to the hype.

If you've not yet become a member of the Cyclingnews community and want to see what sort of content you're missing out on, then why not give our recent Cyclingnews Labs gravel test a read - unlocked for all readers and tech enthusiasts to enjoy.

