Tim Merlier bike check: Will this bike claim the first yellow jersey at the Tour de France?
How is the Belgian sprint ace tuning his machine for a bid for glory?
The Tour de France, unless something truly astounding happens, will never be won by a sprinter. However, when the opening stages are relatively flat as they so often are, it can give the fast men a chance to at least pull on the Yellow Jersey for a day or more if they play their cards right.
One rider with his sights firmly set on grabbing that famous jersey is Tim Merlier of the Belgian Soudal-Quick Step squad. He's currently the European champion and one of this year's in-form sprinters.
At the team's official presentation up in Belgium in the days before the Tour begins in earnest, I sweet-talked a mechanic into holding the bike for me so we could see how he's set his Specialized Tarmac SL8 up for the opening stages.
It's got all the latest tech from Specialized, including sprint-specific wheels that are deeper at the front than the rear, larger-than-normal chainrings, and the fastest tyres the brand makes.
Much like with the gallery I recently brought you of Geraint Thomas' bike, Merlier and the rest of the Soudal team uses the same bike for all stages, modifying the wheels and chainrings to suit the stage profile, but ultimately keeping the same basic plan the whole time. If you want to see a different take on the Tarmac setup, then check out Remco Evenepoel's gold bike.
