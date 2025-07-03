Aussies on Tour – The 10 Australians flying the flag at the 2025 Tour de France

There will be some notable absences among the Australian contingent lining up to take on the men’s Tour de France this year. They range from Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) who needed to step out of competition after showing signs of a pulmonary embolism to the injured Red Bull- Bora-Hansgrohe duo of Sam Welsford and Jai Hindley but even then the 2025 edition is particularly strong on reasons for the nation’s cycling fans to keep their eyes open for the late nights of viewing.

There are ten Australians expected to line up in Lille, according to the preliminary start list, with a wide range of roles and stage styles within their sights. The time-zone and geographically challenged nation – in cycling terms at least – last year had an unusually low tally of starters at six and, equally unusually, missed out on delivering a stage win, but in 2025 is once again punching well above its weight. Only fans from France, Belgium, Netherlands and Italy have more compatriots to cheer on.

Not surprisingly, the biggest numbers are concentrated at Australia’s only WorldTour team, Jayco-AlUla, with three riders from the nation on board, including its team leader and another who has hopes of taking on that role in the future. Still, it’s not the only squad where the Vegemite jar might need to be shared, with Bahrain-Victorious also delivering a duo from Down Under.

The last time a rider from the nation snared a stage win at the French Grand Tour was in 2023, when Hindley won stage 5 and also spent a day in yellow, while the last time an Australian was on the overall podium was in 2020 when Richie Porte came third. This year the spread of riders includes those offering overall, breakaway and time trial potential plus some serious lead-out power and climbing capability.

The stage winners from the nation, which once delivered a strong haul of sprint victories, in recent years has leaned more toward the climbers and breakaway riders for the triumphs, and that that could once again be the case in 2025.

Read on for a closer look at just who will be flying the flag for Australia at the Tour de France, their expected role and chances of putting the nation back on the winner board.

Ben O’Connor (Jayco-AlUla)

Age: 29

29 Tour de France record: 4th in 2021, DNF 2022, 17th in 2023

4th in 2021, DNF 2022, 17th in 2023 Role: Team leader

Ben O'Connor at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Ben O’Connor signed with the Australian team for this year it opened up a new era for the squad, which would now set forth with its own home-grown contender at the biggest Grand Tour on the calendar. Fourth overall on his Tour debut in 2021, the rider from Western Australia once again reminded just how solid his racing credentials are with a powerful run through 2024 which culminated with a second overall at the Vuelta and World Championships road race. His lead-in race this year, the Tour de Suisse, largely put a strong show of building form on display, even though a bad day left him with a solid if unspectacular seventh.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What really matters, though, is what happens in July and after a year’s break from the pressure cooker in France, both O’Connor and his new team will be hoping that big things once again transpire when he heads into the race for yellow with the motivation of a new team and fresh start on his side.

Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla)

Age: 24

24 Tour de France record: Debut

Debut Role: Climbing support, possibly ITT/breaks

Luke Plapp wins stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fresh off a Giro d’Italia which netted Luke Plapp his first Grand Tour stage win, but unfortunately also ended early due to illness, it was not overly surprising when it was announced that the 24-year-old would also be lining up in Lille. The rider is, step-by-step, working toward a position as a Grand Tour GC rider for the Australian team, so settling into a role supporting Ben O’Connor, who has come fourth in France, second at the Vuelta and fourth at the Giro d’Italia is bound to be an excellent learning experience.

Along the way, depending on the race circumstances, he could perhaps once again take advantage of a break, or a blinder of a time trial, to get another high level Grand Tour stage result. Regardless of whether or not that happens it should be a valuable next step for both the team and rider, with one Australian GC leader helping shape another.

Luke Durbridge (Jayco-AlUla)

Age: 34

34 Tour de France record: Started every edition since 2014 except 2020, 8 completed and 2 DNF’s

Started every edition since 2014 except 2020, 8 completed and 2 DNF’s Role: GC and stage objective support

Luke Durbridge on the front (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Australian road race champion is a rider you may well see at the front if you are tuning into the Tour de France stage early, with 'Turbo Durbo' offering a powerful combination of strength and experience. The power he can deliver working on the front makes him a valuable support asset for both the overall and stage ambitions of the team, which is also chasing sprint wins with Dylan Groenewegen. Add to that his extensive knowledge of the race and peloton and it's hard to imagine the squad wanting to line up without him, which is probably exactly why this will be his 11th edition in 2025.

Jack Haig (Bahrain-Victorious)

Age: 31

31 Tour de France record: Completed in 2024, 2023, 2021 and DNF in 2022, 2021

Completed in 2024, 2023, 2021 and DNF in 2022, 2021 Role: Road captain on mountain days

Jack Haig on the charge (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once upon a time Jack Haig was a rider who showed promise as a possible overall podium contender, having come third at the 2021 Vuelta a España. However Haig isn’t a rider indulging in false hope, having put it bluntly that “the sport has moved on”. Now, though, he is an extremely valuable asset for his team, which is rallying behind Colombian Santiago Buitrago at this year’s Tour with the aim of improving on his top ten position in last year’s debut.

The one-time mountain bike rider from Bendigo who has already lined up for five editions of the race will use that experience as climbing support, acting as road captain on mountain days.

Robert Stannard (Bahrain-Victorious)

Age: 26

26 Tour de France record: Debut

Debut Role: Sprint positioning, GC protection

Robert Stannard at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

Robert Stannard has come back to the peloton after accepting a back-dated doping sanction based on abnormal values on his Athlete Biological Passport – "I had to make a hard choice: accept the ruling and be able to do the sport I love again, or fight to clear my name,” he said in a statement released on his return. Since coming back at the end of last year, he’s been working hard for the team and that effort has earned him a ride at the Tour de France, where he will be making his debut.

Stannard has ridden Grand Tours before, and proven he can power on through three weeks by finishing the three editions of the Vuelta a España, where he participated in 2020 through to 2022. The rider will now get his taste of racing in France, helping set up Phil Bahaus for the sprints alongside Fred Wright, while the duo will also be expected to help keep overall hope Santiago Buitrago safe.

Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

Age: 26

26 Tour de France record: Debut

Debut Role: Sprint support

Kaden Groves at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

In most other squads, Kaden Groves would be a rider with a good chance of getting a shot at the sprint stages, but Alpecin-Deceuninck isn't any other squad. Lining up alongside 2023 green jersey winner and nine-time stage victor Jasper Philipsen makes Groves part of a powerful lead-out team that's going to be tough to beat. That's particularly true given it includes Mathieu van der Poel as an impressive last man, who can also alternate as a breakaway stage option, should the course not be pan-flat.

The winner of nine stages across the Giro and Vuelta as well as the points jersey at the Spanish Grand Tour for the last two years, Groves is likely to one day get his shot at chasing victories in France. But with the strength on show within the squad, 2025 is a year where the wins he'll be helping deliver to his team aren't likely to be his own. The fact that he is on the start line this year, however, is a good step along the way.

Michael Storer (Tudor Cycling)

Age: 28

28 Tour de France record: Completed in 2022

Completed in 2022 Role: Mountain stages

Michael Storer winning a stage of the Tour of Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Storer knows what its like to make a mark at a Grand Tour, taking not one but two stage wins at the 2021 Vuelta a España. He's continued to deliver strong overall showings, making the top ten in the last two editions of the Giro d'Italia. But as he lines up for Tudor Cycling, who as a team are making their Tour de France debut, his attention is turning back to stage victory.

He certainly showed his powerful climbing form at the Tour of of the Alps, winning a stage and the overall, and then again in Italy in May. If he can find the right break in the mountains there is every possibility that he could help deliver the team a debut to remember.

Harry Sweeny (EF Education-Easypost)

Age: 26

26 Tour de France record: Debut in 2021 with a third place on stage 12

Debut in 2021 with a third place on stage 12 Role: Chasing stage wins

Harry Sweeny at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harry Sweeny had the dream start at the Tour de France in 2021, the rider in his neo-pro year fighting for victory on stage 12 after initiating the crucial attack at around 40km to go before the final line in Nimes. He ended up on the podium with third.

Since then, Sweeny hasn't returned but 2025 has finally delivered another opportunity. The team's original GC goals have been foiled by illness, with Richard Carapaz out due to a gastrointestinal illness, but that means the squad is all in to chase stages. "Having worked so hard for the last four years to get back to the Tour, it gives me goosebumps to think about what it could mean to win there, while actually being in the shape that is needed to win a stage," said Sweeny in the EF Education-Easypost team announcement.

Jarrad Drizners (Lotto)

Age: 26

26 Tour de France record: Debut in 2024

Debut in 2024 Role: Sprint lead out

Jarrad Drizners at Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jarrad Drizners first lined up at the Tour de France in 2024, helping pilot Arnaud De Lie in the sprints, where he netted two stage podiums, and he is back in 2025 to play a key lead out role for the young Belgian once again. There are, of course, hopes that this time he'll be ushering De Lie to the top step as both benefit from the experience of having one edition under their belt. It hasn't, however, been the easiest of runs for De Lie since the French Grand Tour last year though the team says "he's back to his old self and ready for three weeks in France". Drizners will also be relied on to 'keep the group together' as the team looks to support Lennert Van Eetvelt in the mountains.

Callum Scotson (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)

Age: 28

28 Tour de France record: Debut

Debut Role: Climbing support

Callum Scotson working out front on the climbs at the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images)

Callum Scotson has spent all of his WorldTour career with Jayco-AlUla up until this season and while he had done a number of Grand Tours with the Australian squad, the Tour de France hasn't been on the radar before. The switch to Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, however, has changed that. The role is one thing that is likely to stay the same, this time working toward the cause of Felix Gall – who won a stage at the 2023 Tour de France and in that year also came eighth overall. Gall will once again be chasing stages and a strong overall for the French squad, with Scotson there for support – a dynamic they have already tested out at the Tour de Suisse where Gall finished fourth overall.