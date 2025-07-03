Aussies on Tour – The 10 Australians flying the flag at the 2025 Tour de France

published

The return of a strong contingent from the nation with everything from general classification goals to mountain support roles, lead-out duties and stage wins to chase

Jack Haig, Ben O&#039;Connor and Michael Storer
Jack Haig, Ben O'Connor and Michael Storer (Image credit: Getty Images)
There will be some notable absences among the Australian contingent lining up to take on the men’s Tour de France this year. They range from Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) who needed to step out of competition after showing signs of a pulmonary embolism to the injured Red Bull- Bora-Hansgrohe duo of Sam Welsford and Jai Hindley but even then the 2025 edition is particularly strong on reasons for the nation’s cycling fans to keep their eyes open for the late nights of viewing.

There are ten Australians expected to line up in Lille, according to the preliminary start list, with a wide range of roles and stage styles within their sights. The time-zone and geographically challenged nation – in cycling terms at least – last year had an unusually low tally of starters at six and, equally unusually, missed out on delivering a stage win, but in 2025 is once again punching well above its weight. Only fans from France, Belgium, Netherlands and Italy have more compatriots to cheer on.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

