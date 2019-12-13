Deceuninck–QuickStep reveal new white and blue jersey for 2020

The Deceuninck–QuickStep team has unveiled its new race clothing for the 2020 season, with Remco Evenepoel modeling the stand out white and blue colours.

Deceuninck–QuickStep have traditionally raced in a largely dark blue jersey and shorts but the new colours are a balance of white and blue, with the upper part of the jersey and the shoulders now all white.

The blue imitates the shape of the bib shorts, with the darker colour rising up the side and back of the jersey. It was quickly compared to the Castorama jersey of the early nineties but was liked by fans on social media.

The racing clothing is made by Belgian brand Vermarc.

"It’s very different to what the team had in the past years, but it’s really nice. When I first saw it, I just knew it was going to be a cool kit," Evenepoel said via the team after the new colours were revealed.

"The white and blue combination is beautiful and I’m sure it will stand out from the peloton. The wolf on the chest is also great and the sponsors fit in perfectly. I can’t wait to wear it in my first race and I’m sure also our fans will love it. A big thanks to Vermarc and the team for creating such an amazing and elegant kit!"

The white areas on the upper body and sleeves allow the different sponsor logos to stand out. National champions Kasper Asgreen, Sam Bennett, Ian Garrison, Fabio Jakobsen, Bob Jungels and Michael Mørkøv will wear different jersey that show of their different national identities.

Deceuninck-QuickStep said the new racing kit will be available via their webshop from January.

Deceuninck-QuickStep finished top of the team rankings of the UCI WorldTour for the second successive season in 2019 after clocking up a total of 68 wins including Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix and eight Grand Tour stages.

Although Deceuninck-QuickStep have lost Gilbert to Lotto Soudal, Viviani to Cofidis and Mas to Movistar in 2020, the Belgian squad remains strong, while lowering their average age and bringing a new wave of talent. Alaphilippe agreed to a two-year contract extension and Bennett has been brought in to replace Viviani.

Evenepoel has become the new face of the team after just a season as a professional. As well as the Clasica San Sebastian, the youngster won the European time trial title and placed second in the time trial at the World Championships. He is under contract until 2023.